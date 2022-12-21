Skip to main content

OT Payton Kirkland Signs Letter Of Intent with Texas Longhorns

The Longhorns have added offensive line depth with the addition of Payton Kirkland.

Welcome to the Forty Acres, Payton Kirkland

Kirkland officially signed his letter of intent Wednesday morning to play for Texas as a member of the 2023 recruiting class. The Orlando, Fla., native has been linked to the Longhorns since the summer when he committed to the program. 

Kirkland, a 6-6, 345-pound offensive lineman prospect, chose the Longhorns over Oklahoma, Michigan State, Alabama, Florida, and Miami. He had offers from over 50 schools nationwide.

Kirkland projects to be better suited at either tackle sport during his playing days at the next level. At Dr. Phillips High School, he played both positions during his three years on varsity. 

Kirkland will be behind one of the best offensive line classes in Texas history. Offensive line coach Kyle Flood will have ample time to mold him into his type of player because of that.

The Longhorns' current class features five verbal offensive lineman commits entering the Early Signing Period. Kirkland is expected to be joined by Mansfield's (TX) Andre Cojoe, Wakefield's (TX) Connor Stroh, Harker Heights (TX) Jaydon Chatman, and Mellisa's (TX) Trevor Goosby 

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Derek Williams
Play
Football

DB Derek Williams Signs Letter of Intent with Texas Longhorns

2023 safety Derek Williams has officially signed his letter of intent with the Texas Longhorns.

By Zach Dimmitt
Sydir Mitchell
Play
News

DL Sydir Mitchell Officially Signs With Texas Longhorns

Sydir Mitchell joins a Longhorns defensive line that will look to take another step forward in 2023.

By Connor Zimmerlee
Longhorns-Arch-Manning-Johntay-Cook-Oregon-Michigan
Play
Recruiting

Texas Longhorns 2023 Early Signing Day Live Tracker

Stay up to day with the latest signings for the Texas Longhorns on Early Signing Day right here.

By Matt Galatzan

The Longhorns will have a chance to finish with a top-three recruiting class on SI All-Amercian's final rankings for the 2023 cycle. Currently, Texas has 21 verbal commits, but the number could expand during the remainder of the three-day Early Signing Period. 

Want to see the Horns in action? Get your Texas Longhorns game tickets from SI Tickets here!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Click Here to Subscribe to the Longhorns Country Newsletter

Want even more Texas Longhorns? Check out the SI.com team page here

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.

Make sure to subscribe to the Longhorns Country Podcast today! Click here To Listen.

In This Article (1)

Texas Longhorns
Texas Longhorns

Derek Williams
Football

DB Derek Williams Signs Letter of Intent with Texas Longhorns

2023 safety Derek Williams has officially signed his letter of intent with the Texas Longhorns.

By Zach Dimmitt
Sydir Mitchell
News

DL Sydir Mitchell Officially Signs With Texas Longhorns

Sydir Mitchell joins a Longhorns defensive line that will look to take another step forward in 2023.

By Connor Zimmerlee
Longhorns-Arch-Manning-Johntay-Cook-Oregon-Michigan
Recruiting

Texas Longhorns 2023 Early Signing Day Live Tracker

Stay up to day with the latest signings for the Texas Longhorns on Early Signing Day right here.

By Matt Galatzan
USATSI_16904059
Football

Former Texas OL Junior Angilau Commits to Oregon

The Texas Longhorns have had a flurry of names enter the transfer portal over the last 48 hours. Keep track of the latest entries here:

By Longhorns Country Staff
Agiye Hall
News

WR Agiye Hall Leaves Longhorns Program

Agiye Hall is no longer a Texas Longhorn

By Matt Galatzan
cedric-baxter
Recruiting

Texas RB Commit Cedric Baxter Announces UT Signing Ceremony

Texas Longhorns Recruiting Tracker: Check back often as we keep you up-to-date on Longhorns news as Texas looks to improve on an already impressive class

By Longhorns Country Staff
Dylan-Spencer-3160413
Recruiting

Longhorns Commit Dylan Spencer Flips to Texas Tech

The Texas Longhorns have lost a key piece of the 2023 recruiting class to a conference rival.

By Matt Galatzan
marcus carr 321
Men's Basketball

Longhorns' Marcus Carr Named Big 12 Player of the Week

Texas Longhorns guard Marcus Carr is being rewarded after some stellar play as of late.

By Zach Dimmitt