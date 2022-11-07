Skip to main content

Elite 2023 Longhorns Safety Jamel Johnson Decommits

Texas lost its first commitment of the 2023 class on Monday.

The Texas Longhorns lost an elite defensive prospect to their 2023 commitment list on Monday morning, when Seguin (Arlington, TX) safety Jamel Johnson de-committed from the program. 

Johnson was originally the first commitment of the 2023 class for Texas, after El Campo (TX) running back Reuben Owens de-committed over the summer. 

Johnson was also set to come in at a position of great need for the Longhorns, who have struggled with depth in the secondary as of late. 

Johnson had picked the Longhorns over offers from Alabama, Auburn, Baylor, Florida State, LSU, Miami, Michigan, Michigan State, Oklahoma, Penn State, Texas A&M, Texas Tech, USC, and Utah.

Ole Miss is now thought to be a major contender for his talents. 

A first-team all-district performer last season as a sophomore, Johnson has helped lead Seguin to a 6-3 overall record, as well as a 5-1 district mark. Johnson also was named the District 5-5A II freshman of the year in 2019.

In the years since, he has been even more productive. 

Johnson excels in run support and is a hard-hitting, physical defensive back, that is not afraid to get his hat dirty and make a tackle. 

Texas still holds a commitment at the position from Louisiana prospect Derek Williams, who is one of the top recruits in the country. 

