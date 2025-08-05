Texas Longhorns Five-Star DE Target Announces Commitment Date
Texas Longhorns football's 2026 recruiting class has had a productive summer, securing commitments from four five-star recruits since the start of June.
Though the team's recruiting has been impressive, it may not yet be finished, as one five-star defensive end has narrowed down his top three schools to include the Longhorns.
According to ESPN, five-star defensive end Jake Kreul will announce his decision on August 12, choosing between the Longhorns, Ole Miss and Oklahoma.
Can Texas Continue to Build on an Impressive 2026 Recruiting Class?
Kreul ranks as the No. 22 overall player and No. 4 defensive end in the nation, according to ESPN300. Among the five-star recruits included on the ESPN300 rankings, Kreul is the last to announce his decision.
In 2024, Kreul finished his junior season with 39 tackles, 12 tackles for loss and six sacks in nine games. In 2025, he was chosen to participate in the Under Armour All-America game, where he recorded a sack, TFL and a quarterback hurry.
"Polished pass rusher that can win early or late with his technique and hustle. Might not blow you away off the hoof with his build, but game tape paints a different picture as he dips, rips and swipes his way through and around obstacles," 247Sports Director of Scouting Andrew Ivins said of Kreul. "Has proven to be an extremely efficient mover that can plant and redirect with little wasted motion. Owns a near complete menu of moves and is quick to cycle them as he likes to keep opponents guessing...Overall, should be viewed as an extremely advanced edge defender for his age."
Kreul would be the fourth five-star to join Texas on the defensive side of the ball, and the sixth five-star overall. Linebacker Tyler Atkinson, defensive lineman James "JJ" Johnson and EDGE Richard Wesley are the other defensive five-stars for the Longhorns already committed to the team in the 2026 class.
Currently, Texas' 2026 recruiting class ranks sixth in the nation, according to 247Sports, after climbing the past two months due to the Longhorns' high-level recruits. If Kreul does commit to Texas, the program should break the top five in the rankings. Texas' recruiting competition for Kreul ranks significantly lower, with Ole Miss at No. 21 in the nation and Oklahoma at No. 41.
Texas has had a top-five recruiting class three times since 2022, including the No. 1 overall class in 2025. Since joining the Longhorns, head coach Steve Sarkisian has demonstrated an impressive track record of recruiting and could perhaps continue to build Texas's 2026 roster with another five-star.