Texas Longhorns Pull Off Another Major Coup For Top Transfer RB Hollywood Smothers

Heading into the transfer portal window, Texas Longhorns fans might have envisioned a backfield that contained Florida running back Jadan Baugh and Louisville speedster Isaac Brown.

In fact, it seemed like a real possibility for a short amount of time. Obviously, neither of those players ever entered the portal, and those dreams never materialized.

The good thing is, however, the Longhorns still had a fantastic plan for the position. That plan started with Arizona State's Raleek Brown, and now, it has ended with another elite and extremely explosive talent.

According to reports from Hayes Fawcett of On3, Texas has earned a commitment from former NC State running back and Alabama transfer portal commit, Hollywood Smothers. He was ranked as the No. 2 running back in the portal and will have two years of eligibility remaining.

Who is Hollywood Smothers?

NC State Wolfpack running back Hollywood Smothers celebrates a touchdown | Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images

Smothers started his career with Oklahoma, and came to the Sooners out of West Charlotte (Charlotte, NC) and ranked as the No. 14 running back in the country. He picked theSooners over pursuit from Alabama, Penn State, Ohio State, Miami, Ole Miss, Florida State, Tennessee, Michigan, and many more.

After playing in just four games his true freshman season, and rushing the ball 11 times for 42 yards and one touchdown, Smothers elected to hit the transfer portal. He eventually ended up with N.C. State for the 2024 season, playing in 11 games and rushing 89 times for 571 yards and six touchdowns. He also caught 19 passes for 263 yards and two more scores. In 2025, as the Wolfpack's feature back, he was even better, rushing 160 times for 939 yards (5.9 yards per carry) and six scores, while also hauling in 37 receptions for 189 yards and one touchdown.

His best stretch of the season came in conference play as well, with Smothers rushing for over 100 yards in four out of five games. It started with 140 yards and two touchdowns on 17 carries vs. Virginia in Week 2, 164 yards on 24 carries in Week 3 vs. Wake Forest, and 123 yards on 17 carries with a touchdown against Duke. Then, after a 'down week' of averaging 4.2 yards per carry on 16 carries against Virginia Tech, Smothers bounced back with 123 yards on four carries with a touchdown against Campbell. He also did not fumble a single time in 2025.

In the second half of the season, however, Smothers battled injuries, decreasing his usage a considerable amount.

What Hollywood Smothers Brings to the Table for Texas

North Carolina State Wolfpack running back Hollywood Smothers is tackled by Duke Blue Devils running back Anderson Castle | Zachary Taft-Imagn Images

That said, when he is healthy, Smothers is an explosive, breakaway threat that has a chance to fit exceptionally well into Steve Sarkisian's offensive scheme at Texas.

Why? Partly because of his fluidity as a runner, his exceptional vision, and his ability to shift and change direction. He also thrives in a zone running scheme, which Texas loves to run.

He is also very underrated in terms of his ability to run between the tackles and get yards after contact. In terms of yards after contact, Smothers had 614 total yards and averaged 3.84 yards after contact per attempt.

When you compare him in terms of yards after contact, Smothers had 614 total yards and averaged 3.84 yards after contact per attempt. In comparison, for Texas last season, Tre Wisner had 423 total yards after contact and averaged 3.25 yards YCO per attempt, while Raleek Brown had 607 yards after contact and averaged 3.28 YCO per attempt.

He also had a better breakaway percentage than both Brown (45.8 percent) and Wisner (27.1 percent) at a healthy 52.8 percent.

In other words, he kinda has it all, and Pro Football Focus believes so as well:

"Smothers has strong vision and balance behind zone-blocking schemes," PFF wrote. "While his frame isn’t physically imposing and his top speed doesn’t stand out, he runs with good shiftiness and core strength, allowing him to stay upright and gain yards after contact. He’s also a reliable receiver out of the backfield and could thrive as a change-of-pace option in the right system."

In fact, some have compared the 5-foot-11, 195-pound back to Detroit Lions star Jahmyr Gibbs for his versatility. And if you check out his highlights from this past season with the Wolfpack, it's easy to see why.

How Smothers fits with Texas

North Carolina State Wolfpack running back Hollywood Smothers and offensive lineman Matt McCabe celebrate a touchdown | Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images

Of course, Texas already signed an explosive game-breaking back in the portal cycle in Arizona State's Raleek Brown, leading many to wonder why the Longhorns would pursue Smothers as well.

Then again, while the two backs are both labeled as more 'explosive' than powerful, and both weigh in around 195 pounds, their skill sets are still different.

Brown profiles as more of a speed-demon with house-call potential every time he touches the ball, much like Jaydon Blue was for the Horns in 2024. Where as Smothers projects more of a Gibbs comp like we mentioned, due to his versatility, severely underrated contact balance, and ability to run through the tackles. Albeit slightly slower than Gibbs, the PFF numbers are also remarkably similar in many aspects.

As for the need for a "power back" for the Longhorns, Christian Clark is believed to be able to fill that role very well. As he demonstrated vs. Michigan, at 6-feet tall and 212 pounds, Clark is a powerful runner, and he also is a very patient runner with good speed that excels off of one cut to explode up field. He almost always falls forward, and he can also pass block very well.

And with another year in the Texas weight room, he should be able to bulk up even more, and become more of a power threat. Not to mention, they will also have Michael Terry III (230 Pounds) and freshman Derrek Cooper (205-210 pounds) to help in that vein as well.

So yes, Texas will take both Brown and Smothers and use both to great effect in a variety of ways. Which, in combination with Clark, will created argubaly the most explosive running back group in the country.