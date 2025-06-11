Texas Longhorns to Host 2026 5-Star LB on Official Visit Before Commitment
The Texas Longhorns just wrapped up a big recruiting weekend, hosting dozens more prospects on campus from Friday through Sunday. That included many top 2026 prospects, of whom four eventually announced their commitment to the Longhorns during or after the visit.
Hosting prospects each weekend will be the status quo in Austin for the rest of June, as it is one of the biggest months of the recruiting calendar outside of December and February. Now, as they turn the page to this coming weekend's batch of visitors, they will begin to prepare for their chance to impress Xavier Griffin.
Griffin, the Gainesville, Georgia, native, is a five-star in the 247Sports composite. He ranks as the No. 2 linebacker, No. 4 player from Georgia, and the No. 27 nationally ranked prospect.
He is set to make his college decision on June 29th after announcing his decommitment from the USC Trojans in May. Like many other members of his class, Griffin is taking his official visits this summer before he is set to decide.
He has already taken official visits to Ohio State and Alabama. And now he will make the trip to Austin for one with the Longhorns. Following Texas, he will visit Florida State and USC, then just nine days after his visit to Southern California, he will decide.
As for his scouting report, 247Sports' Andrew Ivins compares Griffin to recent first-round draft pick and former Alabama inside linebacker Jihaad Campbell.
"Multi-faceted defender with a top-flight testing profile that should offer both on- and off-ball linebacker as he can rush the passer and stack against the run while also dropping back into coverage," Ivins writes. "Must keep evolving and developing craft while improving play strength, but projects as a potential impact player in the Big Ten or SEC that can fit into a variety of different schemes with his athletic juice and alignment flex."