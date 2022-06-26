Skip to main content

Texas Lands Massive OL Prospect Connor Stroh

The recruiting momentum continues for the Longhorns with the commitment of offensive tackle Connor Stroh

Wakeland (TX) offensive tackle Connor Stroh announced his commitment to the Texas Longhorns on the heels of a monster recruiting weekend. Stroh announced his decision via Twitter on Sunday.

Stroh becomes the first commitment of the day for the Longhorns following the announcement by Kahuku (HI) linebacker Liona Lefau's commitment on Saturday.

Kyle Flood, the Texas offensive line coach, was the first person to offer Stroh back in October.

This is a massive win for the Longhorns (literally), as Stroh was heavily pursued by Texas A&M. Both of Stroh’s parents attended Texas A&M, and Stroh grew up an Aggie fan himself. However, it was Flood’s early evaluation and long-standing relationship that paid off in the end.

Although Stroh is not the highest-rated offensive lineman on the Texas board, he possesses the body type preferred by coach Flood. Stroh stands at 6’6.5 and 345 lbs. His enormous size is exactly what Flood wants on his offensive line.

This recruiting momentum for the Longhorns was kickstarted with the commitment of quarterback Arch Manning. Stroh will not be the last prospect to commit to the Longhorns during this wave of momentum.

Stroh chose the Longhorns over schools such as Texas A&M, Arkansas, and Auburn.

Stroh becomes the first offensive line commit for the Longhorns. The Longhorns now have 10 commitments in their 2023 recruiting class. Texas has three other offensive line prospects on official visits this weekend including Jaydon Chapman, Andrej Cojoe, and TCU commit Trevor Goosby. 

