Texas Longhorns Land First Commit in 2027 Recruiting Class
The Texas Longhorns have secured their first commitment in the 2027 recruiting class this offseason.
Per On3's Hayes Fawcett, four-star 2027 linebacker Taven Epps has commited to Texas. A product of Tustin, Calif. (Los Angeles), he received offers from elite programs like the Ohio State Buckeyes, Notre Fighting Irish, Michigan Wolverines, Tennessee Volunteers, Oregon Ducks, Georgia Bulldogs and more.
Epps' hometown USC Trojans and UCLA Bruins also offered him but the Longhorns have done enough to convince him that Austin is the place to be.
At 6-5, 225 pounds, Epps is a unique prospect. According to 247Sports, he started off as a safety in high school before moving to linebacker. He also reportedly has the chance to develop into an edge rusher as he continues to grow. 247's rankings has Epps as the No. 3 linebacker and the No. 7 overall player in the state of California in the '27 class.
The Longhorns now have an elite foundation to build around in the 2027 class with Epps. Texas currently has four commits in the 2026 class with four-star quarterback Dia Bell, three-star receiver Chris Stewart, three-star offensive tackle Max Wright and three-star offensive lineman Nicolas Robertson, There's of course more work to be done on that front as well.
247Sports national recruiting analyst Greg Biggins said that Epps "is one of the nation's most versatile" defenders.
"Epps is one of nation’s most versatile defensive players," Biggins wrote. " ... Epps is a jumbo athlete who runs well and plays a physical game. He has a basketball background and his athleticism pops on the hardwood as well. He’s very comfortable playing in space and should be a dominant pass rusher in blitz situations this fall. He’s easily among the most complete defensive players in the region."
The future continues to look bright for Texas but the team still has a few roster needs to address for the 2025 team this offseason. The Longhorns will open up the regular season in Columbus against the Ohio State Buckeyes on Saturday, Aug. 30.