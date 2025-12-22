Standout 2027 WR Includes the Texas Longhorns in Final 8 Programs

On Friday afternoon, Hayes Fawcett revealed on social media that four-star wide receiver Dontay Tyson had limited his recruitment to just eight programs. Once again, the Texas Longhorns are in the mix for one of the best pass-catchers in the 2027 recruiting cycle.

NEWS: Four-Star WR Dontay Tyson is down to 8 Schools, he tells me for @rivals



The 6’3 175 WR from Peoria, AZ is ranked as the No. 1 WR in Arizona (per Rivals Industry)



Where Should He Go?https://t.co/x5r1SDj6uo pic.twitter.com/Ym3KVhG0YN — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) December 19, 2025

Tyson, who's currently rated the No. 1 wide receiver in Arizona, is now only being recruited by seven other programs aside from the Longhorns. Schools such as Tennessee, Washington, Texas A&M, USC, Arizona, Oklahoma, and Miami are also in the recruiting mix as well.

While it's still early in the process, being included in Tyson's final group of schools is significant. If Steve Sarkisian can land the wide receiver from Peoria, Arizona, it could be a massive boost to Texas' recruiting momentum.

Evaluating Dontay Tyson's Game

Dec 21, 2024; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns wide receivers coach Chris Jackson against the Clemson Tigers during the CFP National playoff first round at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

According to national recruiting analyst Greg Biggins, Tyson's size is what sets him apart from other receivers in the class of 2027. The Peoria, Arizona native stands 6-foot-1 and 190 pounds, giving him the build of many receivers at the Power Four level. When you combine his strong build with some elite speed, you get the ability to make big plays all over the field.

Because Tyson is at his best on wide receiver screens and go routes, the wide receiver is a perfect fit for the Longhorns. The Texas offense relied greatly on short passes at or behind the line of scrimmage this season, but still took deep shots when they needed to. With Tyson excelling at 50/50 balls, he could be an impact player for the Longhorns early in his career.

The Recruiting Battle for Tyson

Nov 1, 2025; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian observes the second half against the Vanderbilt Commodores at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images | Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

Outside of Arizona, Tyson is rated the No. 32 wide receiver in the country by 247Sports. There's no doubt that the pass-catcher will likely elevate any program he chooses to go to.

With programs like Oklahoma, Miami, and Texas A&M in the mix, the Longhorns could be in for a back and forth recruiting battle. Even programs like Arizona and Tennessee are likely a threat due to their early interest in the star wide receiver.

Texas wide receiver coach Chris Jackson offered Tyson on May 8, 2025. A little over a week later, the USC Trojans offered the pass-catcher. While the recruitment of Tyson remains calm at the moment, Sarkisian and his staff know that they need to do everything they can to separate themselves from the other seven programs in the recruiting battle.

