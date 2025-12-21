Pete Kwiatkowski Sends Heartfelt Goodbye to Texas Longhorns
Texas Longhorns fans are still getting used to the massive coaching staff change that took place this past week.
Steve Sarkisian and the Longhorns elected to move on from defensive coordinator Pete Kwiatkowski had been a staple for Texas over the past five season, helping the Longhorns go from a 5-7 season in 2021 to back-to-back College Football Playoff Semifinal appearance in 2023 and 2024.
As a result, his departure was certainly not easy, something he made clear in a statement he posted to social media.
Pete Kwiatkowski Sends Message to Texas Fans
Kwiatkowski thanked Texas fans for "some of his favorite memories" as a coach while adding that he does it all for the players.
In closing, he also said "I'll see ya down the road." Could this mean he would want to return to Texas in a different capacity at some point in the future? Only time will tell.
"Longhorn Nation, Thanks for a great ride," Kwiatkowski wrote. "First and foremost, thank you for welcoming me and my family to Austin and The Forty. To the fans and donors ... some of my favorite memories coaching came at DKR. You always brought it. Especially on those 4th down stops. To my fellow assistant coaches and support staff. ... appreciate the great friendships, experiences, and success. I am humbled to have played a small part in the legacy of Texas Athletics. Most importantly, thank you to the players. I do this for you. I'll see ya down the road."
This season, Texas' defense was often the team's strength at times when the offense struggled. Arch Manning and the Longhorn offense eventually found their stride but it was the defense that proved to be the better of the two units more often than not.
Texas finished the regular season allowing the third-fewest rushing yards (98.4) among SEC teams.
However, many fans questioned the defense's consistency. The brutal loss to Florida sticks out due to some big plays by the Gators. Even in wins, the Texas defense had some question marks, notably in the comeback over Mississippi State and the win vs. Vanderbilt.
That said, Kwiatkowski played a major part in getting Texas back to national relevancy, and should be hold a soft spot in the heart of Longhorn fans as a result.
The Longhorns will now move forward with Muschamp hoping to get back to the College Football Playoff next season.
