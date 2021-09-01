September 1, 2021
Publish date:

Texas Rockets Up National Recruiting Rankings After Exciting August Run

After a blazing hot August on the recruiting trail, the Texas Longhorns are rising fast in the national recruiting rankings.
Author:

There might not be a hotter team in the country than the Texas Longhorns when it comes to recruiting. 

Since the end of July, Steve Sarkisian and his coaching staff have been on fire, landing six commitments, five of which came along the defensive front. 

As a result, Texas has rocketed up Sports Illustrated’s latest recruiting rankings from No. 12 all the way up to No. 6, giving them the highest-rated class in the Big 12.  

Things got started for the Longhorns on July 31 with Texas High (Texarkana, TX) edge rusher Derrick Brown and continued less than a week later with Mater Dei (Santa Anna, CA linebacker/pass rusher Eoghan Kerry, and Warren Easton (New Orleans, LA) defensive back Ronald Lewis flipping from Colorado.

Then, the run on defensive linemen truly began, with the Longhorns landing pledges from Southaven (MS) defensive tackle Aaron Bryant committing on August 26 and Marlin (TX) defensive tackle Jaray Bledsoe committing on August 30. 

Less than 12 hours after Bledsoe, Texas also landed Ascension Catholic (Donaldsonville, LA) edge J’Mond Tapp, bringing their total number of pledges on the year to 20.

Here is what SI All-American’s John Garcia had to say about the Longhorns efforts: 

Texas picked up the biggest August haul among top 25 programs, adding interior defensive linemen Jaray Bledsoe and Aaron Bryant, Edge J'Mond Tapp, linebacker Eoghan Kerry and New Orleans cornerback Ronald 'Champ' Lewis, a flip from Colorado.

Texas will hope to carry that momentum through the regular season, which kicks off this Saturday at 3 pm from Darrell K. Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium.

