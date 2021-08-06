Texas Lands Commitment From Talented Out of State Cornerback

The Texas Longhorns landed a big commitment from an out of state defensive back on Thursday night

The Texas Longhorns landed a big commitment on Thursday night, when Warren Easton (New Orleans, LA) cornerback Ronald "Champ" Lewis committed to the program.

The commitment of the 6-foot-1, 170-pound comes at the perfect time for the Longhorns, after they lost the pledge of cornerback Jaylon Guilbeau in recent weeks.

A multi-sport star for Warren Easton, Lewis also runs track, placing second in the 110-meter hurdles (14.31 seconds) and third in the 300-meter hurdles (39.98 seconds) in his junior year.

READ MORE: Can Longhorns Star D'Onta Foreman Win Job in Latest NFL Tryout?

Lewis chose the Longhorns over offers from West Virginia, Kansas, Colorado, Oregon State, Memphis, Purdue, and many others.

Lewis is now the 17th commitment of the Longhorns 2022 class and joins fellow defensive backs Austin Jordan, Bryan Allen Jr. in the secondary group.

You can view the entire 2022 class for the Longhorns below:

Texas Football 2022 Commits (15):

QB - Maalik Murphy, Junipero Serra (Gardena, CA)

RB - Jaydon Blue, Klien Cain (Houston, TX)

RB Jamarion Miller, Legacy (Tyler, TX)

WR - Armani Winfield, Lewisville (Lewisville, TX)

OL - Cole Hutson, Frisco (Frisco, TX)

OL - Connor Robertson, Westlake (Austin, TX)

S - Bryan Allen Jr, Aledo (Aledo, TX)

DB - Austin Jordan, Ryan (Denton, TX)

DB - Ronald Lewis, Warren Easton (New Orleans, LA)

DE - Zac Swanson, Brophy College Prep (Phoenix, AZ)

DT - Kristopher Ross, North Shore (Houston, TX)

LB - Trevell Johnson, Arlington Martin (Arlington, TX)

LB - Eoghan Kerry, Mater Dei (Santa Ana, CA)

ATH - Anthony Jones, Liberty (Henderson, NV),

K - Will Stoner, Regents (Austin, TX)

LS - Lance St. Louis, Williams Field (Gilbert, AZ)

READ MORE: Chris Beard Ushering In New Standard For Texas Basketball

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Longhorns Country message board community today!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Click Here

Sign up for your premium membership to LonghornsCountry.com today, and get access to the entire Fan Nation premium network!

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.