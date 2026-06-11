Texas Wins Massive Recruiting Battle for Top DL Prospect Kasi Currie

The Texas Longhorns are in offseason mode, eagerly anticipating the upcoming season, giving the program another chance to bring a national championship back to Austin after a disappointing season last year, where they failed to reach the College Football Playoffs despite being the preseason No. 1 team in the country.

As summer heats up, so too does head coach Steve Sarkisian and his staff as they enter a critical recruiting window fueled by official visits for the 2027 cycle.

Sarkisian and his staff have now landed a massive commitment from Kasi Currie, one of the top interior defensive linemen in the class, winning a critical recruiting race for one of the Longhorns top priority targets.

Who is Kasi Currie?

Texas Longhorns defensive lineman Ethan Burke (91) sacks Vanderbilt Commodores quarterback Diego Pavia (2) on the one-yard line during the second half at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. | Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

Viewed as one of the most dominant defensive recruits in the class, Currie comes in as the No. 2 defensive tackle in the cycle and is a top 40 prospect in the country for 2027. Standing at 6-foot-4.5 and 330 pounds, he already boasts a massive frame that gives him an advantage to plug the interior of the trenches and makes him a dominant force in defending the run.

He has 35" arms and a great first step that allows him to win battles for first contact, as well as true strength and a violent punch that allows him to work through double teams and still be able to keep his eyes in the backfield to make a play when needed.

Currie projects to be an interior force, whether that is as a true nose guard or at tackle. He still has some work to do refining his pass-rush ability, but has proven capable of success just from a true bull rush. He will be an impact player who can wreak havoc on the field.

How Currie Impacts the Longhorns Future

Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian leads his team onto the field before a game against the Vanderbilt Commodores at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. | Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

The starting interior defensive linemen for the Longhorns are one of the biggest strengths on the defense, led by Hero Kanu and Ian Geffrard, who could both depart the program at the season's end for the NFL Draft. Behind them are two other upperclassmen who will be part of reloading next year and will play rotational minutes this season.

While the group is strong, it also has youth, with five of the 10 defensive linemen on the roster being redshirt freshmen or true freshmen. Currie, especially given the hype he has generated as a recruit, could force his way into playing time early on, given his natural size to compete.

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