The Recruiting Trend That Shows Texas Football Has Changed Under Steve Sarkisian

The Texas Longhorns are one of the biggest brands in the sports world. Whether public perception of the program is that they are the good guys or the root of all evil, remains in the eye of the beholder. What cannot be denied, however, is that the ever-popular logo moves the needle, especially in recruiting.

Under head coach Steve Sarkisian, the program has certainly seen a turnaround, including a two-year stint of back-to-back College Football Playoff appearances. While the Longhorns have certainly seen more success on the field, that begins on the recruiting trail.

Under the direction of Sarkisian, the Longhorns have taken a new approach, including setting a priority to the offensive line, which has slowly paid off in waves of success in Austin.

How A Shift in Focus Impacted the Longhorns

Texas Longhorns offensive lineman Trevor Goosby (74) against the Clemson Tigers during the CFP National playoff first round at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

The Longhorns are of the most prolific programs in the sport, and when the roster is able to back up the focus on them, it does wonders for the good-will of the program. On the flip side, when the struggles on the field contribute to missing a bowl game appearance, the Longhorns are often the butt-end of the jokes.

With Sarkisian at the helm, though, that has flipped on its head. The program has found the success it has been searching for, and that primarily started on the recruiting trail, finding an offensive line that would give the Longhorns one of the best trench groups in the country.

Under his reign, the Longhorns have focused the offensive line, including landing more elite talent at the position in his first three seasons, than his predecessor did in the same time frame. As an offensive coach, Sarkisian is painfully aware of what happens to his group if there is no one to get them started at the line of scrimmage.

While many of the skills positions, and the talented defensive recruits have been the one in the spotlight for talent Sarkisian has brought on campus, the offensive line is one of the deepest positions he has recruited.

Those names include current contributors, Brandon Baker, Andrew Cojoe, and Trevor Goosby, as well as players from the past such as Cole Hutson, DJ Campbell, Kelvin Banks, Cameron Williams, and Connor Robertson.

With Sarkisian at the helm, the Longhorns have found a clear focus on the recruiting trail, and have become aware of the impact that recruiting, and perhaps more importantly, developing, an offensive line does to the success outlook for a program.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook, X and Instagram for the latest news.