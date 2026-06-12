Chris Del Conte Provides Update on Texas Softball's Stadium Renovation

The Texas Longhorns wrote the final chapter of the 2026 season a little over a week ago and penciled in the words that made them back-to-back national championships after taking down the Texas Tech Red Raiders.

Now, a week later, the Longhorns are looking to see some massive changes heading into the 2027 season after losing two assistant coaches and several key players. The Longhorns have found themselves busy looking to retool their roster in the transfer portal, with the portal opening up earlier this week.

While the Longhorns and head coach Mike White are spending the offseason reshaping both their coaching staff and the roster ahead of the 2027 season. The Texas staff and player personnel aren't the only things potentially seeing a new look.

Texas' Softball Stadium is Set for Upcoming Upgrades

Texas Longhorns head coach Mike White waits on the outcome of a review in the fifth inning against the Texas Tech Red Raiders. | Brett Rojo-Imagn Images

On Friday morning, Texas' Athletic Director Chris Del Conte took to X to reply to a Texas fan's post and provide an update on the upgrades to the Longhorns softball facility, Red and Charline McCombs Field.

Del Conte would note that the potential updates to McCombs Field are in the "design phase of the project" and that fans would "like what we have coming out."

Yes sir…in the design phase of the project… your AI rendering are not possible with city roads surround the stadium, but I think you’ll like what we have coming out …secondly, we received a 10 million matching gift to start the campaign… are you ready to match 😉🤘🏽 https://t.co/MagYDRrM2u — Chris Del Conte (@_delconte) June 12, 2026

The update comes after Del Conte first announced the Texas athletics department's plans to upgrade the 28-year-old stadium back in early February during the annual Town Hall where he addressed the questions of many Texas fans.

“Very proud of the fact that we just received a lead gift, and we're going to work through that process, and it's going to be a match,” Del Conte said. “So, anyone (who) wants to make sure you support that project with me, we can make a donation tonight (that) would be fantastic.”

While no official date is set to begin renovations, Del Conte revealed that Texas received a $10 million donation that would go towards the upgrades of McCombs Field. The home of Texas softball would open its doors in 1998, with the stadium costing $4.5 million.

The facility has received two big upgrades since its creation back in 2009, when the Longhorns gained a 4,400-square-foot training facility along the left field line at McCombs Field. And in 2020, a $12.6 million investment was used for a new player development facility and other features.

“When that facility was built, it was state of the art,” Del Conte said. “We built batting cages, offices and did a bunch of accouterments to the facility for our student-athletes a few years back, but now we're going to address the stadium.”

Now, as the Longhorns claim back-to-back national championships, the need to address McCombs Field should become a much bigger priority. Especially as the Longhorns currently rank towards the bottom of the SEC in stadium capacity, holding a little over 1,200 seats.

The largest softball stadium in the SEC and in the county belongs to the Longhorns rivals in Oklahoma's Love's Field with an official capacity of 4,200. The second biggest stadium in the nation and in the SEC belongs to Alabama's Rhoads Stadium, which holds 3,940 seats. Additionally, seven other fields in the SEC have a capacity of at least 2,000 seats.

With Texas softball becoming the leading superpower in the college softball world, upgrading McCombs Field should come as a no-brainer, and likely in the next few years, the Longhorns will have one of the top softball venues in the SEC and in the country.

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