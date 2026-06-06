Five Key Moments of Texas Softball's Back-to-Back National Championship Run

The Texas Longhorns have once again reached the mountain top of college softball with another national championship, headed back to the Forty Acres. The Longhorns have now become one of five teams to ever win two consecutive national titles.

The road back to another national championship was not an easy one for the Longhorns, who fended off elimination several times, being a perfect 6-0 in elimination games, tied for the most by any team in a single NCAA Tournament.

The Longhorns surviving elimination that many times and winning a national championship doesn't come without a few key and critical moments. Here's a look at five moments from the Longhorns' championship run that stick out the most.

5. Victoria Hunter's Pinch Hit Home Run vs. Arizona State

Texas Longhorns infielder Victoria Hunter (12) hits a home run during an NCAA softball game between Oklahoma (OU) and Texas at Love’s Field. | NATHAN J. FISH/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The only moment not from the Women's College World Series that is on this list is a critical home run from junior Victoria Hunter; however, without it, the Longhorns are likely not celebrating for the second time on the field at Devon Park.

The Longhorns would need somebody to step up in game two of the Austin Super Regional after dropping the first game to the Arizona State Sun Devils. And Texas would get the big hit in the sixth inning as head coach Mike White went to his bench as they trailed 3-2.

The decision would pay off as Hunter would square up a 2-0 offering, and she would blast it to left field for a two-run and go-ahead home run. Hunter would push the Longhorns out in front 4-3, a lead they would seal to force a game three. Texas would take game three in a 5-0 shutout victory to book a trip to Oklahoma City.

4. Fourth Inning Survival vs. Texas Tech in Game Two

Texas Longhorns infielder Viviana Martinez (23) gestures towards her dugout after hitting a double in the fifth inning against the Tennessee Lady Volunteers. | Brett Rojo-Imagn Images

The Longhorns found themselves trailing by a slim 1-0 margin in what would become the championship-sealing game two against the Red Raiders. However, the ballgame was almost blown wide open by Texas Tech.

Texas would turn to freshman Hannah Wells in the circle to start the fourth inning after a solid three-inning start from senior Citlaly Gutierrez. A base runner would get on as Wells recorded two quick outs, but would then get herself into a big jam loading the bases after a walk and hitting a batter.

Any big hit into the outfield would have changed the entire game, and Gutierrez was brought on to help the Longhorns escape. And she would dodge the huge bullets, forcing a lineout and getting the Longhorns out of the inning. Texas would take the lead in the very next inning, making the escape that much more important.

3. Katie Stewart's Bomb vs. Nebraska

Texas Longhorns utility Katie Stewart (20) reacts heading towards home plate after hitting a three run home run in the sixth inning against the Nebraska Cornhuskers. | Brett Rojo-Imagn Images

In one of many elimination games the Longhorns found themselves in, the closest they came to staring down a premature end to the 2026 season was against the Nebraska Cornhuskers.

Texas found itself being no-hit after five innings and trailing 1-0 to Nebraska. However, the sixth inning changed the entire ballgame. Freshman Jaycie Nichols would break up the no-hitter to flip over the batting order, and junior Kayden Henry would make it consecutive base knocks to set up the table for junior Katie Stewart.

And the Longhorns slugger would prove why she was named the SEC's player of the year. Stewart settled into the batter's box and crushed the second pitch she saw in the at-bat for a three-run home run, her eighth go-ahead home run of the season. Texas would seal the 3-1 victory and book a spot in the national semifinals.

2. Citlaly Gutierrez's Start vs. Tennessee

Texas Longhorns starting pitcher Citlaly Gutierrez (77) celebrates after an out during a Women's College World Series softball game. | BRYAN TERRY/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Longhorns stared down a tough task when they reached the semifinals. In order to book a spot in the championship series, they were going to have to take down the Tennessee Volunteers in back-to-back games just 30 minutes apart.

Knowing that Texas was going to have to play two games on the same day and that Kavan could not go 14 innings on her own, White decided to trust his senior in Gutierrez to start the first game of the doubleheader.

Gutierrez had stepped up plenty of times in her last run as a Longhorn, with a big start in game two against Arizona State and a gritty performance against Texas Tech in game two of the finals.

However, her near-complete game showing against the Volunteers sticks out among them all. 6.2 innings of work with just two runs allowed lifted the Longhorns to a win and, most importantly, preserved Kavan for the second game of the day.

1. Teagan Kavan's Last Two Innings vs. Texas Tech in Game Two

Texas Longhorns pitcher Teagan Kavan (17) throws a pitch in the sixth inning against the Texas Tech Red Raiders. | Brett Rojo-Imagn Images

The Longhorns headed into the sixth inning with a slim 2-1 lead and would turn to their ace to seal the game, with Kavan entering the game. And just a day after throwing seven innings and over 100 pitches in game one, the junior was lights out, striking out the side in order to start her outing.

Kavan holds an ERA of zero in the sixth and seventh innings at the Women's College World Series, and she proved exactly why, closing a 4-1 lead in the seventh inning with back-to-back punch outs, striking out five of the six batters she faced. The junior became the only player in history to be named back-to-back WCWS Most Outstanding Player.

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