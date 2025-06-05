Longhorns Country

How to Watch Texas Longhorns Women's College World Series Championships Game 2

Having established a 1-0 series advantage on June 4, the Longhorns look to maintain the momentum and earn their first ever program national title.

Payton Blalock

Texas Tech pitcher NiJaree Canady (24) reacts beside Texas utility Reese Atwood (14) after striking out in the fourth inning during Game 1 of the Women's College World Series championship series between the Texas Longhorns at Texas Tech Red Raiders at Devon Park in Oklahoma City, Wednesday, June 4, 2025. Texas won 2-1.
Texas Tech pitcher NiJaree Canady (24) reacts beside Texas utility Reese Atwood (14) after striking out in the fourth inning during Game 1 of the Women's College World Series championship series between the Texas Longhorns at Texas Tech Red Raiders at Devon Park in Oklahoma City, Wednesday, June 4, 2025. Texas won 2-1. / BRYAN TERRY/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Following a 2-1 victory against Texas Tech in the Women’s College World Series Championships on June 4, Texas softball looks to make program history just one day later. 

The Longhorns need just one more win to secure the national title in this best of three series, with Game 2 set to commence at 7 p.m. CT on June 5 at Devon Park in Oklahoma City. 

A one game advantage, however, doesn’t mean that Texas Tech will back down quietly. After going up 1-0 in the fifth inning of Game 1, the Red Raiders' loss ultimately boiled down to just one play in the sixth inning.

Texas softbal
Jun 4, 2025; Oklahoma City, OK, USA; Texas Longhorns infielder Joley Mitchell (9) jumps after making the last out as the Longhorns defeat the Texas Tech Red Raiders 2-1 in game one of the NCAA Softball Women's College World Series finals at Devon Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Rojo-Imagn Images / Brett Rojo-Imagn Images

They chose to intentionally walk Texas junior catcher Reese Atwood, but Texas Tech junior pitcher Nijaree Canady landed the ball too far inside on the 3-0 pitch, allowing Atwood to drive in two runs and establish what would become a final score of 2-1.

Without Canady’s mistake, the game could’ve been subject to an entirely different outcome.

Canady had a strong performance outside of the pitch to Atwood, allowing only four hits paired with seven strikeouts. Despite playing with a torn hamstring for nine weeks, she has been a force to be reckoned with throughout this season of college softball.

The pitcher played a major role in the Red Raiders’ semi-final series triumph over the Oklahoma Sooners earlier this week, a program that had won the previous four national titles. 

The last of their consecutive championship victories came last year against the Longhorns, who now have another opportunity to seize the title against a new opponent. 

If Texas earns a win in Game 2, the NCAA softball season will come to a close with the Longhorns crowned on top. However, if they concede this game to the Red Raiders, the two teams will face each other once more on June 6 to see if the trophy will make the trip to Austin or to Lubbock.

With Texas looking to win it all and Texas Tech fighting to stay alive, each team finds itself in a position where the stakes for winning are high.

Check out how to watch and listen to the game below:

What: No. 6 Texas Longhorns vs. No. 12 Texas Tech Red Raiders

Where: Devon Park, Oklahoma City, OK

When: Thursday, June 5 at 7 p.m. CT/ 8 p.m. ET

How to Watch: ESPN

How to Listen: Sports Radio AM 1300 The Zone 

Published
