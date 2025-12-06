BYU Cougars' Shot at Texas Looks Embarrassing After Awful Big 12 Championship
In arguably the biggest game in program history, that BYU Cougars had a chance at the College Football Playoff, but instead wet the bed in a brutal 34-7 loss to No. 4 Texas Tech in the Big 12 Championship on Saturday.
Now, the Cougars will be headed where they rightfully belong: on the couch watching the rest of the College Football Playoff play out.
This is certainly unfortunate, and a bit embarrassing, when considering that BYU's social media account decided to take an unexpected jab at the Texas Longhorns and head coach Steve Sarkisian prior to the final game of the regular season.
BYU Cougars Making the CFP Would Be a "Disservice"
After clinching a spot in the Big 12 Championship, the Cougars' social media account subtly took a shot at Sarkisian, a BYU alum, after saying it would be a "disservice" if the Longhorns were left out of the CFP.
“It would be a disservice to our sport if this team is not a playoff team when we went and scheduled that non-conference game," Sarkisian said during the postgame interview with ESPN after being then-No. 3 Texas A&M. "Because if we’re a 10-2 team, it’s not a question."
The official BYU X account followed suit with an obvious nod to Sarkisian's comments.
"Headed to the Big 12 Championship. It would be a disservice to our sport if this team’s not a playoff team," BYU's X account wrote.
Will Texas be making the CFP this year? No. We realize that, so save your comments. But now neither will BYU, and it was silly to think the Cougars had a stronger at-large case than Texas in the first place.
Leading into the Big 12 Championship, it was obvious to anyone with brain cells that Texas was a better team with a stronger resume than the Cougars, and now it's more than obvious. BYU doesn't possess the kind of quality wins that the Longhorns have, as Texas has three wins over teams currently in the Top-15 of the CFP rankings.
Texas will now likely jump BYU in the final CFP rankings on Sunday when the bracket is revealed, though the Longhorns will still be on the outside looking in, barring a massive change of heart from the committee.
It's a shame the committee has been valuing overall record over resume this season, otherwise the Longhorns would clearly be deserving of a spot in the CFP. But as a consolation prize, at least BYU won't be in either.
