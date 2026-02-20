How to Watch Texas Softball in the DeMarini Invitational

Texas Longhorns softball is off to a hot start to the 2026 season after taking part in the UTSA Invitational to open the year, and most recently playing their first games at home while hosting the Bevo Classic over the weekend.

The Longhorns have quickly gotten out to a 9-1 record and are on a roll, winning their last seven straight ballgames. In their recent outing in the Bevo Classic, the Longhorns swept pass there opponents, winning four out of the five games via the run rule.

Now, after their first action at home, the Longhorns get set to head back out on the road, leaving the Lone Star State for the first time this season, heading out west for the DeMarini Invitational, where Texas will take on the No. 16 Arizona Wildcats twice, the No 10 Stanford Cardinal, Santa Clara Broncos and Boise State Broncos. Here's a look at the Longhorns' next set of games beginning on Friday, Feb. 20.

How to Watch the DeMarini Invitational

Texas Longhorns outfielder Kayden Henry catches the ball for an out in the sixth inning against the Texas Tech Red Raiders. | Brett Rojo-Imagn Images

Who: Texas Longhorns, Arizona Wildcats, Stanford Cardinal, Santa Clara Broncos, Boise State Broncos

What: DeMarini Invitational

When: February 20-22

Where: Stanford Softball Stadium, Palo Alto, Calif., and Santa Clara Softball Stadium, Santa Clara, Calif.

TV/Streaming: Only the game against Stanford will be available to stream on ACC Network Extra

Radio: Listen to all five games at https://texas.leanplayer.com/

Meet the Opponents

Texas Longhorns utility Leighann Goode throws to first in the sixth inning against the Texas Tech Red Raiders. | Brett Rojo-Imagn Images

The only team that the Longhorns will see in California twice is Arizona, with the Longhorns opening the DeMarini Invitational against the Wildcats on Friday at 2:00 PM CT and then wrapping on Sunday at 11:30 AM. The Wildcats have also had a quick start to the season, heading into the matchups with a 9-3 record, with two of those losses coming to Oklahoma and one to Coastal Carolina.

Since their last loss, the Wildcats have been on a roll, winning their last four consecutive games and have won handily, outscoring their opponents 41-8 over the course of their four-game winning streak.

On Friday, the Longhorns will gear up for a doubleheader, first taking on Arizona and then closing off the afternoon against one of the fixtures of college softball for several years now in Stanford at 4:30 PM. Like many of the top teams, the Cardinal is also off to a quick start to the year, heading into Friday with an 8-1 record with the only loss coming to Kentucky.

The Longhorns will return to the field for another doubleheader on Saturday, this time taking on Boise State to begin the afternoon at 2:00 PM. The Broncos have started the season with a 6-6 record, with an upset victory over then No. 14-ranked Ole Miss in the season opener.

And the second and final game for Texas on Saturday will be facing off against Santa Clara at 6:30 PM, who head into the DeMarini Invitational with a 6-5 record on the young season.