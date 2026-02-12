How to Watch Texas Softball's Home Opening Weekend in the Bevo Classic

The defending national champions made their return to the diamond a week ago, as the Texas Longhorns participated in the UTSA Invitational for their first few games of the season. The Longhorns put together a strong start to the season, wrapping up the weekend with a 4-1 record on the season.

Head coach Mike White and his squad will not turn their attention to their next set of games, this time playing at Red and Charline McCombs Field for the first time this season, as the Longhorns host the Bevo Classic from Feb. 12-25.

Over the course of the next four days, the Longhorns will take the field against the Abilene Christian Wildcats, Ohio State Buckeyes twice, Syracuse Orange twice, and then finally wrapping up the weekend taking on the Northern Illinois Huskies. Here's some information on the Longhorns' first home games of the season.

How to Watch the Bevo Classic

Texas Longhorns catcher Reese Atwood hits a fly ball for an out in the third inning against the Oklahoma Sooners. | Brett Rojo-Imagn Images

Who: Texas Longhorns, Ohio State Buckeyes, Abilene Christian Wildcats, Syracuse Orange, Northern Illinois Huskies

What: Bevo Classic

When: February 12-15

Where: Red & Charline McCombs Field, Austin, TX

TV/Streaming: SEC Network+

Meet the Opponents

Texas Longhorns utility Leighann Goode throws to first for an out in the third inning against the Texas Tech Red Raiders. | Brett Rojo-Imagn Images

The Longhorns will open their action in the Bevo Classic, taking on the only other team from the Lone Star State in Abilene Christian. The Wildcats have not had the best start to the season, who are still looking for their first win of the season.

After competing in the Aggie Classic hosted by the Texas A&M Aggies a week ago and hosting a doubleheader against South Dakota State, the Wildcats head to Austin with a 0-7 record.

Texas will return to the field on Friday for a doubleheader starting with Ohio State. The Longhorns will also match up against the Buckeyes once again on Saturday. Ohio State heads into the Bevo Classic after their opening games in the Paradise Classic, where the Buckeyes split their four games, sitting with a 2-2 record after their first action of the season.

The second part of Friday's double-header will have the Longhorns taking on Syracuse, and the two teams will match up again on Saturday. The Orange will be headed into the weekend with a 3-2 record after their first action of the season came in the Gamecock Invitational hosted by the South Carolina Gamecocks.

And finally, Texas will wrap up the Bevo Classic on Sunday, taking on Northern Illinois, who are yet to take the field in the 2026 season. The Huskies are led by head coach Kathryn Gleason, who heads into her third season at the helm, having accumulated a 21-30 record in two seasons with Northern Illinois.