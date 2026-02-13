Texas Softball Star Reese Atwood Rewrites the History Books

The Texas Longhorns kept rolling to begin the 2026 season, after taking care of their first game of the Bevo Classic, defeating the Abilene Christian Wildcats via the run-rule, winning 11-0 on Thursday night.

While the game was never really in doubt, the Longhorns headed into the matchup with history waiting in the wings, as star catcher Reese Atwood, who headed into the game with 58 career home runs, was just a single home run shy of becoming the Longhorns' home run leader in program history.

And like the senior has done plenty of times, with her name littered across the record books in Longhorn history, the star puts her name at the top of another list in Texas program history after her performance against the Wildcats.

Reese Atwood Becomes the Home Run Leader in Program History

Texas Longhorns catcher Reese Atwood watches the ball after a hit during the fifth inning against the Oklahoma Sooners. | Brett Rojo-Imagn Images

Atwood settled into the box in the bottom of the fifth inning after being walked and grounding out in her first two appearances at the plate in the ballgame, and in that at-bat, Atwood would be all over the first pitch she saw.

The senior would launch the first pitch, pelting it deep over left-center field for a two-run home run, which gave the Longhorns a commanding lead. However, that home run was more than just an increase to the lead; the homer was career home run No. 59 for Atwood, who would become the career home run leader in program history.

Here's a look at that record-breaking home run from Atwood.

Atwood breaks a 13-year program record, which was set at 58 career home runs, to sit alone at the top of the home run leaderboard. The catcher talked about her history-making home run after the game.

"I was definitely excited, I'm glad it's over, so I don't have to think about it anymore, but it was cool," Atwood said. "I'm so grateful for each and every one of the coaching staff, this team, to be able to help me get to where I am today."

Head coach Mike White also spoke about the record-breaking night from his star catcher.

"It's just sheer joy for her," White said. "There's pressure out there, and even those moments, you know it's going to come, but just a matter of when, you don't know, but she was able to get a good pitch and made it count."

Atwood has had a quick start to her senior season, as the catcher is now up to four home runs and 12 RBIs through the Longhorns' first five games. And now with history behind her, Atwood and the Longhorns will retake the field on Friday for a doubleheader on Day 2 of the Bevo Classic, taking on Ohio State and Syracuse.