How to Watch Texas Softball's Regular Season Finale vs. Arkansas

The Texas Longhorns have made it to the final conference series of the season and are finding a rhythm down the stretch. The Longhorns prepare for their final SEC series of the regular season after a sweep on the road over the Kentucky Wildcats last weekend.

The Longhorns now head back home to close out the regular season before reaching the postseason at the SEC Tournament and hoping to once again return to the Women's College World Series. However, before the Longhorns reach the second part of the season, they'll face a ranked challenge at home.

An old Southwest Conference rivalry gets its first action on the softball diamond as renewed conference foes, the No. 7 Arkansas Razorbacks, take a trip to Austin for a conference series. The Longhorns prepare to host the Razorbacks at Red and Charline McCombs Field, who post a 39-9 overall record and a 13-8 record in conference play.

How to Watch Texas vs. Arkansas

Texas Longhorns utility Katie Stewart celebrates after hitting a home run in the fourth inning of a Women's College World Series softball game between the Tennessee Volunteers. | BRYAN TERRY/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Who: No. 6 Texas Longhorns and No. 7 Arkansas Razorbacks

What: Regular season finale against a ranked opponent.

When: April 30 - May 2

Where: Red and Charline McCombs Field

TV/Streaming: Thursday on SEC Network, Friday and Saturday on SEC Network+

Meet the Opponent

Arkansas Razorbacks infielder Ella McDowell is greeted at home after hitting a home run in the fifth inning of a college softball game. | BRYAN TERRY/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Razorbacks have built momentum as they head into Austin, after scoring a conference series win over the Missouri Tigers at home in Fayetteville. Now, Arkansas heads out on the road where it's been solid away from its home field with a 9-5 record on the road.

Arkansas heads into the matchup with a dominant pitching staff that, as a whole, totals a 2.57 combined ERA to go along with 285 total strikeouts and forcing opposing batters to a .215 batting average.

The Razorbacks pitching staff features two standouts who both have ERAs under two. Leading the staff is Payton Burnham with a team-best 1.88 ERA as she's pitched the second-most innings on the team at 78.1. In her time in the circle, Burnham has struck out 49 batters and has forced a .220 batting average from opponents.

The other pitcher to watch in the Razorbacks pitching staff is Robyn Herron, who has the second-lowest ERA on the team at 1.99. The pitcher leads the team in innings pitched with 91.1 as she also leads the team with 144 strikeouts and a .175 opposing batting average.

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