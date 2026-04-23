No. 4 Texas Softball Blanked in Upset Loss vs. No. 17 Oklahoma State

The Texas Longhorns were able to get back on track after consecutive series losses against the Alabama Crimson Tide and the Oklahoma Sooners over the weekend. The Longhorns returned to Austin after securing a ranked conference series win on the road against the Georgia Bulldogs.

The Longhorns would've looked to build momentum after the series victory as Texas welcomed in one of its former Big 12 Foes in the No. 17 Oklahoma State Cowgirls. However, the Cowgirls headed to Austin for some midweek action and will be leaving with a win in hand.

Texas would be unable to put up much of a fight as Oklahoma State would hand the Longhorns their second shutout loss of the season, as the Cowgirls leave Red and Charline McCombs Field with a 5-0 win.

Texas Bats Go Ice Cold in Midweek Loss

Texas Longhorns catcher Reese Atwood hits a fly ball for an out in the third inning against the Oklahoma Sooners. | Brett Rojo-Imagn Images

Oklahoma State had been riding a wave of momentum it had built, as just a week ago, the Cowgirls also pulled off a major upset. In its midweek clash against the then No. 1 Oklahoma Sooners, Oklahoma State would score that 6-4 upset win. Which was something clearly of note for Longhorn's head coach, Mike White.

"They had a big win against Oklahoma last week," White said. "They're kind of on a high, playing pretty well."

The Longhorns struggle to get any form of an offensive rhythm rolling against Oklahoma State pitcher Ruby Meylan. Throughout the seven-inning ballgame, Texas managed to string together just two hits, with the final hit coming in the fourth inning.

The Oklahoma State pitcher found plenty of success against the Longhorns' batting order. Meylan went the distance against Texas, as she pitched the full game shut, allowing just two hits and striking out four Longhorn batters.

"She (Meylan) shut down one of the top teams in the country offensively, so she's got good stuff," White said. "She's going to go pro. She's grown as a pitcher, and I think she's learned a lot. She is able to mix it around and use three or four different types of pitches."

On the other side, the Longhorns went with senior Citlaly Gutierrez in the circle for the midweek start. And despite winding up as the losing pitcher in the ballgame, the box score would not tell the full story.

Gutierrez had only given up two hits to the Oklahoma State lineup through the first five innings of the ballgame and ended the night with a season high seven strikeouts. However, the senior got into trouble, allowing the Cowgirls to score their five runs in the last two innings of the ballgame.

"That was my message to Citlaly, you pitched good enough to win the game, but you can't make mistakes in those big situations," White said. "Hopefully, she can grow from it, but I was really impressed with the way she pitched. I thought her stuff was really moving; she was using all her pitches. Unfortunately, we didn't help her out."

The Longhorns will look to get back on track as the regular season winds down, as they head out on the road to take on the Kentucky Wildcats. The first game of the three-game tilt is set for Friday, April 24, at 5:00 p.m. CT from Lexington, KY.

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