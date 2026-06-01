Live Game Updates for Texas Softball vs. Tennessee in WCWS Semifinals
The Texas Longhorns will be extending their stay in Oklahoma City for a little bit longer as they survive another elimination game.
The Longhorns appeared to be on the brink of heading back home to Austin and being eliminated from the Women's College World Series after trailing the Nebraska Cornhuskers for the majority of the ballgame. While it was left late, Texas managed to keep its season alive, taking down Nebraska in dramatic fashion, 3-1.
The Longhorns will set up a rematch against the Tennessee Volunteers, whom they will have to defeat twice on Monday to book a ticket into the championship series, with the action starting in the morning. Here's a look at how to watch the matchup, more information on the Volunteers, and a live game log later this morning.
How to Watch Texas vs. Tennessee
Who: No. 2 Texas Longhorns and No. 7 Tennessee Volunteers
What: Women's College World Series Semifinals
When: June 1, 11:00 a.m. CT
Where: Devon Park, Oklahoma City
TV/Streaming: ESPN
Meet the Opponent
The Longhorns and Volunteers have already met once before in Oklahoma City, with the two SEC teams opening up the Women's College World Series against each other. And it would be the Volunteers to win that matchup, 6-3, booking their spot into the winners' bracket and forcing the Longhorns to make it to the semifinals in back-to-back elimination games.
And with the victory against the Longhorns, the Volunteers have taken advantage of being in the driver's seat in Oklahoma City, being one win away from the championship series, needing just two games to do so.
Tennessee would face another team from the Lone Star State in its second action of the Women's College World Series, the Texas Tech Red Raiders. And the Volunteers would book their spot in the semifinals after taking down the Red Raiders 2-1 in walk-off fashion in extra innings, with nine frames being needed to separate the two teams.
The Volunteer pitching staff has been as advertised, having allowed a total of four runs and 10 hits across two games. Tennessee has primarily used the duo of senior Karlyn Pickens and junior Sage Mardjetko, with the two pitching all 16 innings.
Pickens has logged the most action with 9.2 innings pitched, as she's surrendered nine hits and three earned runs while picking up eight strikeouts. Mardjetko has been the most dominant of the two. In her 6.1 innings of work, opposing batters have tallied just one hit, as she has not allowed an earned run.
Follow along as we provide live at-bat by at-bat updates, with the Longhorns looking to keep extending their season and force a second game against the Volunteers. They do so against Tennessee on Monday morning at Devon Park.
The Longhorns' starting lineup will be listed below -
CF - Kayden Henry
1B - Katie Stewart
SS - Viviana Martinez
C - Reese Atwood
2B - Leighann Goode
DP - Hannah Wells
LF - Kaiah Altmeyer
RF - Ashton Maloney
3B - Jayice Nichols
P - Citlaly Gutierrez
Live updates will be available after first pitch
Top First:
Erin Nuwer (Tennessee) pitching
Henry: Groundout to short
Stewart: Single
Martinez: Single
Atwood: Flyout to center field
Goode: Flyout to center field
Bottom First:
Citlaly Gutierrez (Texas) pitching
Knight: Groundout to second
Al. Leach: Groundout to first
Clarke: Strikeout swinging
Top Second:
Wells: Flyout to center field
Altmeyer: reached on throwing error and advanced to second on error
Maloney: Groundout to short, Altmeyer advances to third
Nichols: Groundout to second
Bottom Second:
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Ylver Deleon-Rios is an English major and Journalism and Media minor at the University of Texas at Austin. His experience in sports journalism includes writing for The Daily Texan, where he has worked on the soccer and softball beats. A native Houstonian, he roots for the Astros and the Rockets while also rooting for the Dallas Cowboys.Follow ylverdr