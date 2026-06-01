Live Game Updates for Texas Softball vs. Tennessee in WCWS Semifinals

The Texas Longhorns will be extending their stay in Oklahoma City for a little bit longer as they survive another elimination game.

The Longhorns appeared to be on the brink of heading back home to Austin and being eliminated from the Women's College World Series after trailing the Nebraska Cornhuskers for the majority of the ballgame. While it was left late, Texas managed to keep its season alive, taking down Nebraska in dramatic fashion, 3-1.

The Longhorns will set up a rematch against the Tennessee Volunteers, whom they will have to defeat twice on Monday to book a ticket into the championship series, with the action starting in the morning. Here's a look at how to watch the matchup, more information on the Volunteers, and a live game log later this morning.

How to Watch Texas vs. Tennessee

Texas Longhorns infielder Viviana Martinez (23) throws to second base for an out in the fifth inning against the Nebraska Cornhuskers. | Brett Rojo-Imagn Images

Who: No. 2 Texas Longhorns and No. 7 Tennessee Volunteers

What: Women's College World Series Semifinals

When: June 1, 11:00 a.m. CT

Where: Devon Park, Oklahoma City

TV/Streaming: ESPN

Meet the Opponent

Tennessee Lady Volunteers head coach Karen Weekly looks on in the third inning against the Texas Tech Red Raiders. | Brett Rojo-Imagn Images

The Longhorns and Volunteers have already met once before in Oklahoma City, with the two SEC teams opening up the Women's College World Series against each other. And it would be the Volunteers to win that matchup, 6-3, booking their spot into the winners' bracket and forcing the Longhorns to make it to the semifinals in back-to-back elimination games.

And with the victory against the Longhorns, the Volunteers have taken advantage of being in the driver's seat in Oklahoma City, being one win away from the championship series, needing just two games to do so.

Tennessee would face another team from the Lone Star State in its second action of the Women's College World Series, the Texas Tech Red Raiders. And the Volunteers would book their spot in the semifinals after taking down the Red Raiders 2-1 in walk-off fashion in extra innings, with nine frames being needed to separate the two teams.

The Volunteer pitching staff has been as advertised, having allowed a total of four runs and 10 hits across two games. Tennessee has primarily used the duo of senior Karlyn Pickens and junior Sage Mardjetko, with the two pitching all 16 innings.

Pickens has logged the most action with 9.2 innings pitched, as she's surrendered nine hits and three earned runs while picking up eight strikeouts. Mardjetko has been the most dominant of the two. In her 6.1 innings of work, opposing batters have tallied just one hit, as she has not allowed an earned run.

Follow along as we provide live at-bat by at-bat updates, with the Longhorns looking to keep extending their season and force a second game against the Volunteers. They do so against Tennessee on Monday morning at Devon Park.

The Longhorns' starting lineup will be listed below -

CF - Kayden Henry

1B - Katie Stewart

SS - Viviana Martinez

C - Reese Atwood

2B - Leighann Goode

DP - Hannah Wells

LF - Kaiah Altmeyer

RF - Ashton Maloney

3B - Jayice Nichols

P - Citlaly Gutierrez

Live updates will be available after first pitch

Top First:

Erin Nuwer (Tennessee) pitching

Henry: Groundout to short

Stewart: Single

Martinez: Single

Atwood: Flyout to center field

Goode: Flyout to center field

Bottom First:

Citlaly Gutierrez (Texas) pitching

Knight: Groundout to second

Al. Leach: Groundout to first

Clarke: Strikeout swinging

Top Second:

Wells: Flyout to center field

Altmeyer: reached on throwing error and advanced to second on error

Maloney: Groundout to short, Altmeyer advances to third

Nichols: Groundout to second

Bottom Second:

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