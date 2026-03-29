Mike White Shockingly Ejected As Historic Texas Softball Streak Comes to an End

The Texas Longhorns headed out to the diamond on Sunday, looking for what would be a sweep in the Lone Star Showdown series against bitter rivals the No. 15 Texas A&M Aggies after already taking the series with wins in games one and two of the series.

And the Longhorns would not be able to bring out the brooms against their rival, as the Aggies managed to salvage a game from their road trip down to Austin, taking the final game of the series 9-7 on Sunday afternoon.

The Longhorns now drop their first conference game of the season, dropping to a 31-2 record, and their longest win streak in program history has been snapped, sitting at 29 games. The loss is also the first time Texas has been on the losing side of a matchup since February 7.

Texas Losses Heated Series Finale

Texas Longhorns pitcher Teagan Kavan throws a pitch a Women's College World Series softball game. | BRYAN TERRY/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

While the Longhorns trailed for the majority of the game, they headed into the sixth inning, narrowly down on the scoreboard, 4-3. However, the sixth inning would be the boiling point of the Longhorns' frustrations.

The Aggies would bring in an additional two runs to start the sixth inning, and tempers would flare out of the Longhorns dugout with head coach Mike White darting out onto the field to give the plate umpire an earful. The interaction would lead to the Longhorns' head coach being ejected from the game.

Didn't have a Mike White ejection on my bingo card today....



Mike White loses his cool after some questionable calls from the Ump, stepping into the batters box and kicking dirt onto the plate before getting ejected....



The crowd ate this up...#Texas | #Hookem pic.twitter.com/Qh2XaKo0oF — anne-parker coleman (@anneparkercole1) March 29, 2026

"You don't know what the real facts are and what the pitching calling is like, but I was just trying to protect our players and had their back," White said. "Obviously felt like it wasn't even, but again I've got to go see it back, but it is what it is, and it happened."

After the ejection, the Longhorns wouldn't be able to get out of the inning without allowing more damage to the scoreboard, allowing the Aggies to score three additional runs in the sixth inning, all being unearned due to throwing errors by the Longhorns' infield.

"But unfortunately, it didn't fire us up in the right way defensively," White said. "We let those runs score that made a big difference in the game."

The Longhorns headed into the seventh inning trailing by a big 9-3 margin and needing plenty of work to get themselves any chance at the ballgame, and while the Longhorns did find four runs in the bottom of the seventh, they were ultimately not enough as the comeback train ran out of steam just short.

Texas will get back out onto the field and will be heading on the road as the Longhorns transfer to Tuscaloosa to take on the No. 7-ranked Alabama Crimson Tide. The first game of the three-game series is set for Thursday, April 2, at 6 p.m. CT.

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