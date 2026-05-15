Texas Softball Gets Austin Regional Started With Run-Rule Win vs. Wagner

The SEC champions and No. 2 overall-seeded Texas Longhorns got their participation in the NCAA Tournament off on the right foot.

The Longhorns hit the field for their first game of the NCAA Tournament, taking on the Wagner Seahawks as Texas hosts the Austin Regional at Red and Charline McCombs Field, which started early on Friday afternoon.

Despite a slow start, Texas would eventually find its rhythm and get things rolling in game one of the postseason with a commanding 9-1 run-rule victory over the Seahawks.

Hannah Wells Powers Texas as Longhorns Overcome Slow Start

Alabama second baseman Jena Young can’t get a tag down quickly enough to get Texas Longhorns batter Hannah Wells. | Gary Cosby Jr. / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Longhorns would not have a flying start on Friday as they’ve had in games past. Texas staggered through the first two innings, deadlocked in a close battle with Wagner, all even at one.

The Seahawks would strike first, getting their offense started early against senior Citlaly Gutierrez, who started in the circle. The start for the senior would not be a long one, lasting two innings after allowing two hits, walking a pair, and giving up a run.

While the start was slow in the circle for Texas, it was the same from inside the batter's box. After the second inning, Texas would have only two hits registered, and three runners would be left on base. The tide would begin to change in the third inning with head coach Mike White deciding to go to freshman Hannah Wells out of the bullpen.

The freshman would be in control for her four innings of action from the circle, tossing four perfect frames with seven strikeouts. Wells struck out the side in order twice and punched out seven of the 12 batters she faced.

“I was just really confident today,” Wells said. “I was just playing for my team, playing for something bigger than myself, and I had full confidence in my defense to make the plays behind me.”

The Longhorns would take the lead in the bottom of the third inning courtesy of Viviana Martinez’s second RBI of the day. Headed into the fourth, Wells wouldn't just be a factor in the circle but would also make her mark on the ballgame in the batter's box.

The freshmen struck out the side to begin the fourth inning and then kick-started a five-run bottom frame for the Longhorns. Wells blasted a solo home run to center field to get the runs rolling. The home run would be Wells’ 14th of the season, breaking the single-season home run record in Texas program history.

The Longhorns, now in the winners' bracket of the Austin Regional, will look to book their ticket into the regional final on Saturday. Texas will take on the No. 8-seeded Wisconsin Badgers on May 16 at 12:00 p.m. CT for the third game of the Austin Regional and a trip to the final on Sunday.

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