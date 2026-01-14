Several Texas Longhorns Tabbed with Major Preseason Honors

The Texas Longhorns begin their quest to defend their title as national champions with the opening day of the 2026 season set not too far in the future, with the Longhorns beginning their season taking part in the UTSA Invitational with game one against the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Feb. 6.

The defending national champion Longhorns head into the 2026 season viewed as one of the top teams in the nation, ranked as the No. 2 team in the country by Softball America's top 25 preseason rankings.

That ranking should be no surprise, as head coach Mike White and his coaching staff have done well to replace several key losses from the Longhorns' 2025 season. While also having several talented returning players from the Longhorns' championship-winning squad, with four returners recognized on Softball America's Preseason All-American teams.

First Team Preseason All-Americans

Texas Longhorns pitcher Teagan Kavan (17) hugs utility Reese Atwood (14) after defeating the Florida Gators 3-0 during the NCAA Softball Women's College World Series at Devon Park. | Brett Rojo-Imagn Images

The Longhorns have two of their best earning First-Team All-American honors by Softball America, with junior pitcher Teagan Kavan and catcher Reese Atwood both earning nods as preseason First-Team All-Americans.

Kavan comes off an electric run through the Women's College World Series, which saw her earn the tournament's Most Outstanding Player. The Longhorns ace ended the 2025 season making 43 total appearances and tallying a 28-5 record as she posted a 2.16 ERA through 207 total innings of work. The right-handed pitcher recorded 230 strikeouts and limited opposing batters to a .217 batting average.

Atwood heads into her senior year already as one of the most decorated players in Texas softball history with distinct honors like NFCA Catcher of the Year and the Johnny Bench Award, the first player in program history to earn that honor, which is given to the top catchers in both college softball and baseball. The catcher ended the 2025 season posting a .393 batting average, where she totaled 21 home runs and 89 RBIs.

Second Team Preseason All-Americans

Texas utility Katie Stewart (20) celebrates after hitting a home run in the fourth inning of a Women's College World Series softball game between the Tennessee Volunteers and the Texas Longhorns. | BRYAN TERRY/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Longhorns also featured two of their key players on Softball America's second team, with junior catcher/infielder Katie Stewart and junior outfielder Kayden Henry earning spots as preseason Second-Team All-Americans.

Stewart was a big piece for the Longhorns' 2025 title run, with the junior becoming one of the Longhorns' top home run-hitting threats down the stretch of the season and playing in multiple positions in the field. Stewart capped off her 2025 campaign with a .381 batting average, 17 home runs, and 80 RBIs.

Henry was a steady hand both at the plate and in the outfield for the Longhorns in 2025 as the outfielder ended the season with the third-highest batting average and the third-most hits by any Longhorn, recording a .409 batting average and 85 hits. Henry also tallied four home runs, 30 RBIs, and was a threat along the base paths with a team-high 33 stolen bases in 2025.