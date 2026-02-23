Texas Longhorns Softball Steamrolling After Action in the DeMarini Invitational

The Texas Longhorns have once again put together dominant displays this time taking care of their ballgames out west in the DeMarini Invitational, in which the Longhorns would face off against a pair of ranked opponents in three of their five games.

The Longhorns swept past their opponents in their first home action of the season in the Bevo Classic, as Texas would leave the Lone Star State for the first time this season to head out to California, take on the No. 10 Stanford Cardinal, No. 16 Arizona Wildcats twice, Boise State Broncos, and Santa Clara Broncos.

And for the second time this season, the Longhorns have cruised in their weekend action with a 5-0 record over the course of the five ballgames and have built out an early 14-1 record and have won 12-straight games.

Full DeMarini Invitational Recap

Texas pitcher Teagan Kavan celebrates with infielder Joley Mitchell after an out during Women's College World Series. | BRYAN TERRY/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Texas would begin its action in the Golden State with a doubleheader against ranked opponents on Friday, taking on both Arizona and Stanford. Starting the day, the Longhorns would take on the Wildcats and made quick work of a team ranked in the Top 20 nationally, defeating Arizona 12-2.

The Longhorns would return to the dirt later that afternoon to take on the Cardinal in a Top 10 matchup. And the Longhorns would once again come out on top with a 4-3 victory, sweeping their two ranked opponents on Friday.

Head coach Mike White and his squad returned to the diamond for another doubleheader on Saturday, taking on both Boise State and Santa Clara. And the Longhorns would once again sweep past their two matchups, taking down Boise State to start the afternoon with a 10-0 run-rule victory and then capping off the action with a 10-2 win over Santa Clara.

And ending their participation in the DeMarini Invitational, the Longhorns would continue to make a statement with another matchup against Arizona, winning 12-2 once again. They would invoke the run-rule after five innings.

Top Performances of the Weekend

Texas Longhorns utility Katie Stewart runs home after hitting a home run in the sixth inning of the Women's College World Series. | BRYAN TERRY/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Longhorn that stood out the most in California was junior utility Katie Stewart, who, throughout the five games played, recorded a .466 batting average, being 5 of 12 from the plate, along with 10 RBIs and four home runs, taking her home run tally to nine on the season, the most on the squad.

The junior would be red hot throughout the weekend, hitting a home run in four straight games until the Longhorns' second game against Arizona on Sunday.

After a few challenging outings earlier in the season, junior pitcher Teagan Kavan has started rolling, having herself a big weekend in the DeMarini Invitational. The pitcher would toss 16 innings, giving up just three earned runs and 19 strikeouts while recording a 1.68 ERA over her three appearances.

And finally, senior outfielder Kaiah Altmeyer would also make an impact in her return to the West Coast after spending three seasons in Arizona. On the weekend, Altmeyer would record a .666 batting average, going six of nine from the dish, as well as tallying seven RBIs.