Texas Softball Cruises Once More, Sweeping the Longhorn Invitational

The Texas Longhorns keep chugging along uncontested, as the Longhorns now jump out to a 19-1 record on the young 2026 season after another dominant performance, increasing their win streak to 17 games after tacking on another four wins in the Longhorn Invitational.

The Longhorns would serve as hosts over the weekend, welcoming four different squads that Texas would take on over the course of three days in the Houston Cougars, St. Bonaventure Bonnies, Prairie View A&M Panthers, and Incarnate Word Cardinals, all headed to Red & Charline McCombs Field.

And the burnt orange would string together four dominant performances again against their four opponents, sweeping their action at the Longhorn Invitational, outscoring opponents 37-3, and all wins came via the run-rule.

Full Longhorn Invitational Recap

Texas Longhorns catcher Reese Atwood watches the ball after a hit during the fifth inning against the Oklahoma Sooners. | Brett Rojo-Imagn Images

The Longhorns would get their weekend started, taking on the Cougars on Friday, in which Texas cruised to a 9-1 victory, scoring eight runs in the first two innings of the ballgame, setting a lead the Longhorns wouldn't look back from, closing the first game of the Longhorn Invitational in five innings.

Texas would get back out to the field on Saturday, slated to take on a doubleheader, getting the day started against St. Bonaventure. The Longhorns would pick up right where they left off, with a seven-run first inning setting the tone for a 12-2 Texas win.

Just a few hours later, the Longhorns would get back on the diamond for their second leg of the doubleheader, taking on Prairie View A&M. Texas would make quick work of the Panthers, rolling to an 8-to-nothing victory, the first shutout of the Longhorn Invitational.

And ending the weekend had the Longhorns taking on Incarnate Word in another lopsided affair in which the Longhorns shut out the Cardinals as Texas ended its action with another 8-to-nothing win.

Top Performances of the Weekend

Texas Longhorns pitcher Teagan Kavan pitches during a game against Ole Miss. | Mady Mertens-Imagn Images

The highlight of the weekend was star pitcher, junior Teagan Kavan, who strung together her second career no-hitter in the Longhorns' victory over Incarnate Word. The righty ended her outing with six innings pitched, allowing no hits, no earned runs, punching out 10 batters, with the only negative mark against Kavan being a hit-by-pitch, while facing 19 batters and throwing 93 pitches.

Junior utility Katie Stewart continues to have one of the hottest bats on the squad and in the country. The slugger ended the weekend going 4-8 from the dish, with eight RBI's and a pair of home runs. The junior leads the Longhorns in home runs as she increases her tally to 11.

Junior outfielder Kayden Henry showed out against Prairie View A&M and Incarnate Word. Henry recorded four RBIs in both matchups, ending her weekend 3-8 at the plate with eight RBIs and a home run.

Also getting in on the action was freshman outfielder Alisa Sneed with her first career home run as a Longhorn, which came against St. Bonaventure, and to make the first home run even sweeter, it was a grand slam, which broke the game wide open.