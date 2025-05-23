Texas Longhorns Austin Super Regional Game Two Preview: How to Watch, Listen
The Texas Longhorns have put themselves in a challenging position in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.
After losing the first game of the Austin Super Regional to the Clemson Tigers 7-4, the Longhorns will be facing elimination from the tournament in game two and will have to win two straight games against the Tigers to keep their season alive.
The biggest struggle for Texas was defensively, especially in the third inning, allowing the Tigers to score three runs and gain the momentum in the ballgame. After a couple of errors from the shortstop allowed for a run to come in and a misjudged fly ball dropped in left field, allowed for two more runs to score, Clemson gained the lead and never looked back.
Not much offensive help was given to the Longhorns' pitching staff, who struggled to get many of the Clemson batters out. Starting pitcher sophomore Teagan Kavan forced a lot of weak contact, but it still resulted in nine hits and six earned runs with just two strikeouts in her five innings of work.
The Longhorns' batters could not get much working at the plate, aside from a solo home run from senior Mia Scott, a fielder's error that led to a run, and a two-RBI base hit from sophomore Kayden Henry. Much of the explosive offense from a week ago was stifled. Texas had two opportunities with bases loaded in the fifth and sixth innings, but could not capitalize on the big opportunities.
All hope is not lost for the Longhorns as they are no strangers to playing with their backs against the wall, as they were in the same situation a season ago. Texas dropped the first game of last year's Austin Super Regional to the Texas A&M Aggies 6-5 but bounced back resoundingly, winning the next two games both in nail-biting fashion, 9-8 in game two and 6-5 in the decisive game three.
Staring down elimination, the Longhorns will need history to repeat itself to advance to their second consecutive Women's College World Series appearance.
Here is how to watch and listen to game two of the Super Regional matchup:
What: No. 6 Texas Longhorns vs. No. 11 Clemson Tigers
Where: Red and Charline McCombs Field, Austin, TX
When: Friday, May 23 at 8 p.m.
How to Watch: ESPN 2
How to Listen: Sports Radio AM 1300 The Zone, SiriusXM 84