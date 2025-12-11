Texas Fans All Said the Same Thing After Clemson Safety Entered Transfer Portal

After missing out on the College Football Playoff, the Texas Longhorns still have one game to play before putting a bow on the 2025 season.

But in the process of getting ready for the Citrus Bowl against Michigan on New Year's Eve, Texas has already seen multiple players announce their intentions to enter the transfer portal.

A few notable names like running back CJ Baxter, safety Derek Williams Jr. and quarterback Trey Owens had have headlined the departures, but Longhorn fans have quickly shifted focus to who they'd like the team to pursue in the portal this offseason.

Texas Fans React to Clemson Tigers Safety Khalil Barnes

Per On3's Hayes Fawcett, Clemson safety Khalil Barnes is entering the transfer portal after three seasons with the Tigers.

Considering what happened the last time Texas landed a Clemson safety out of the portal, the reaction to the Barnes' move certainly caught the eye of Longhorn fans on social media.

Two offseasons ago, Texas brought Austin native Andrew Mukuba back home after he spent three seasons at Clemson. The move proved to be big for both sides, as Mukuba gave his NFL Draft stock a major boost while being a catalyst in Texas' trip back to the College Football Playoff Semifinals.

Here were some of the reactions:

The Longhorns got a first-hand look at Barnes during the first round of the CFP last season when Texas beat Clemson 38-24 in Austin.

In that contest, Barnes finished with five total tackles (three solo) in a game where the Clemson defense limited Quinn Ewers' production but had issues with stopping Texas' rushing attack.

This past season was certainly a disappointment for Clemson. Barnes had a slight dip in production compared to 2024, as he finished with 40 total tackles (24 solo) and two pass breakups.

It remains to be seen who the Longhorns will target in the portal, but addressing the secondary will likely be at the top of the list. Texas has already lost safety Derek Williams Jr. to the portal while also getting set to say goodbye to Michael Taaffe as his college career comes to a close.

Texas safety Jelani McDonald has also yet to announce his plans for next season. The Longhorns will likely see increased action from Xavier Filsaime and Jonah Williams, but both players remain young and unproven.

The Longhorns will certainly look different and younger in the backend of the secondary next season, meaning being able to add a player like Barnes with veteran experience would be a significant pickup for Steve Sarkisian and co.