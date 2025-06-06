Texas Longhorns' Miscues Extend Women's College World Series Championship
The Texas Longhorns could not close out the Texas Tech Red Raiders in a 4-3 loss in Game 2 of the Women's College World Series Championships Thursday night in Oklahoma City, as uncharacteristic errors from the Longhorns put the game out of reach.
The Longhorns suffered from all kinds of misfires, from both inside the circle and the infield. The mistakes proved to be costly late in the fifth and sixth innings, where Tech managed to score its four runs.
"I think we beat ourselves at the end of the day," said Leighann Goode in a postgame press conference. "Coach (Mike) White always says bend but don't break, and we broke down, so just coming together tomorrow and banding together, I think that's what we needed the most. What happened, happened, but coming out tomorrow and banding together as a defense."
In the circle, head coach Mike White made changes all game, starting senior Mac Morgan and bringing in freshman Cambria Salmon to replace Morgan after just two innings. Salmon managed to ease past her first two innings, but the fifth inning got the freshman got into trouble.
With the first two at-bats in the inning getting on base, Salmon walked the next batter to load the bases and followed by the freshman hitting the next batter, allowing a run to score, and then a wild pitch that got away from the catcher allowed another run to score, two Tech runs scored uncontested.
"I think the whole time I was just saying you're [Salmon] meant to be here and you want this, you want to win this, and you're going to win this pitch," Goode said. "And she was looking at me, nodding her head, honestly, I think she was in it the whole time, I didn't see any fear on her face, and I'm really proud of how she came out and pitched for us."
In the sixth inning, White decided to go to junior Citlaly Gutierrez, who walked the second batter she faced and followed by a throwing error from the infield, runners advanced to second and third base. White made one more move, bringing in Teagan Kavan to try and get out of the jam, but the damage had already been set up. A deep fly ball allowed the runner to score from third on a sac-fly, and a fielding error from the infielder brought the runner in from second.
"I think some indecisions and some miscommunications between the infielders," White said. "So they got to be aggressive and the squibbers and those funny ones, those things can happen, so we just got to pull it together and understand we've made those plays before and just communicate better than what we're doing."
The Longhorns will have another opportunity to close out Texas Tech for their first national championship. First pitch for Game 3 is slated for Friday, June 6, at 7 p.m. on ESPN