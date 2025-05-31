Texas Longhorns Pull of Historic Upset Over Oklahoma in Women’s College World Series
The Texas Longhorns are in the semifinals of the Women's College World Series, defeating the Oklahoma Sooners 4-2, the first time the Longhorns beat the Sooners at the WCWS.
Behind a masterpiece from sophomore Teagan Kavan, who gave up just two earned runs and struck out eight Sooners, with the final two sealing the game for the Longhorns.
And another contribution from the longball with key home runs from sophomore Kayden Henry to take the lead and from graduate Joley Mitchell to add insurance for the Longhorns
The Sooners threatened early in the first inning with runners on the corners. Kavan forced a pop-up to get out of the jam, but it would be the Longhorns who struck first. With junior Reese Atwood up to bat, the Longhorns caused some chaos on the base path. Henry was able to steal home after a throwing error, which allowed senior Mia Scott to reach third base, and a sac fly from Atwood put the Longhorns up early.
However, Oklahoma would not be down for long, responding quickly with two runs of their own. Scoring on a one-run single and on a fielder's choice and with a chance to keep the scoring early, Kavan managed to strike out a Sooner batter to end the inning and leave two runners stranded on base.
For the next two innings, each pitcher would be in total command of the game, leaving each team off the scoreboard. Oklahoma senior pitcher Sam Landry allowed just two hits through the middle two innings, and Kavan would be matching Jones, allowing no hits and striking out a pair.
Finally breaking the deadlock would be the sophomore Henry in the fifth inning. Crushing the first pitch of the at-bat for a solo home run to right field to retake the lead.
The Longhorns added insurance in the sixth, this time the red-hot Mitchell got a hold of one for a 257 solo home run to add to the Texas lead. The home run is Mitchell's third home run in two games of the Women's College World Series.
In the seventh inning to shut the door on the Sooners, Kavan started with a strikeout but followed up by hitting a pitcher and surrendering a hit. With two runners on and the lead hanging in the balance, Kavan struck out two in a row to give the Longhorns the huge victory.
The Texas Longhorns reach the semifinals of the Women's College World Series for the second year in a row and will have to wait to find out their opponent.