Texas Longhorns Softball Commit Wins Gatorade National Player of the Year
Texas Longhorns softball recently did the incredible, winning the program's first national championship in its history. Though they just reached the apex of college softball, the program shows no signs of slowing down, with top ranked recruits set to join the team in 2026.
One of these recruits, Hannah Wells, was officially awarded Gatorade National Player of the Year on Monday.
Wells was awarded Gatorade National Player of the Year after leading Coahoma High School (TX) o a 3A Division II State Championship. Both a great pitcher and batter, Wells was 22-1 in the circle with a 0.44 ERA and 258 strikeouts, while hitting .602 with 31 home runs and 75 RBI.
A top recruit for Texas, Wells already had an impressive resume prior to national player of the year honors. Wells is also a five-time All-American, ranked in the top 10 in both hitting and pitching nationally and was awarded the 2025 Max Preps Texas Player of the Year according to Texas Athletics.
Now set to begin her tenure with the Longhorns under head coach Mike White, Wells should be a valuable addition to an already talented Texas team losing players from this seasons roster.
Wells is one of seven commits joining the Longhorns for the 2025 season. Listed as the only pitcher in her recruiting class for Texas, Wells may be a possible replacement for pitcher Mac Morgan who just finished her senior season.
Over the course of her career at Texas, Morgan held a 2.47 ERA, a 45-9 win/loss record with 95 appearances on the mound. Though she had her worst season statistically in 2025 in terms of ERA, 3.15, wins, 11, and opposing batting average, .272, Morgan was a consistent presence in the circle for Texas.
The Longhorns will retain many notable talents from its championship winning roster, including star catcher Reese Atwood and star pitcher Teagan Kavan, with additions such as Wells looking to help carry on the success of the 2025 season.