The Star WR The Texas Longhorns Need Just Entered The Transfer Portal

The transfer portal is in full swing for the college football world, and despite the window for official moves still a week away, names are entering every day that are looking to make an immediate impact at their next stop.

The newest addition, and the one many schools around the country have been waiting for, has finally entered. Cam Coleman, one of the top wide receivers in the country from the Auburn Tigers will enter his name in the portal according to On3's Hayes Fawcett, and the Texas Longhorns should pursue the number one receiver to fill their roster for next season.

With only one more season expected from quarterback Arch Manning, and in need of a true number one target to compliment him, Coleman could fill that void and then some, if the Longhorns were to land him out of the portal.

No. 1 Transfer Wide Receiver

Auburn Tigers wide receiver Cam Coleman (8) drops a touchdown pass as Auburn Tigers take on South Alabama Jaguars at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala. on Saturday, Sept. 13, 2025. Auburn Tigers lead South Alabama Jaguars 28-9 at halftime. | Jake Crandall/ Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

There were a lot of expectations for the Longhorns offense entering the season. Year one of Manning, dynamic receivers, and a chance to win a National Championship. Manning proved himself, and the receiver room battled injury, with no one player establishing himself as the true number one on the team. Adding a player like Coleman though, would fix that.

This season, he put up 708 receiving yards on 56 receptions and five touchdowns, while finishing with a yards on average per reception of 12.6. Coleman accounted for 29.9 percent of the Tigers passing yards this season, while accounting for just 25 percent of their receptions on the year. In the scoring department, he was even more impressive, accounting for five of their 11 reception touchdowns on the season. In his two seasons with the Tigers, he has total 84 receptions for 1,215 yards and 12 touchdowns.

Putting up those numbers, while playing for the 15th ranked passing offense in the country, is a good indication that he is able to thrive in a struggling environment. Pairing him with Manning, who threw for nearly 700 more yards than the Tigers did as a team, would give the offense a true outside threat to keep opposing defenses honest.

Pairing Coleman with Ryan Wingo, who put up 770 yards on 50 receptions last season, and adding Emmett Mosley V and Parker Livingstone, would give Manning a plethora of talent to spread the ball around to.

While Coleman will be one of the most sought-after transfer portal additions, the Longhorns can create one of the most lethal offenses in college football if they pursue the Alabama native. With two seasons remaining of eligibility, he wouldn't be a bridge addition either, but also a key piece in the transition from Manning, should he depart after the 2026 season.

Recommended Articles