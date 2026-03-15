Texas Longhorns Softball Is Now A Single Win Away From Tying Program History

No. 3 Texas softball has continued to look strong after the turn of the calendar and put the non-conference part of its schedule in the past and set its sights on the gauntlet that is its SEC schedule.

And it was no different for the Longhorns in their second SEC series of the year after sweeping the South Carolina Gamecocks a week ago. The Longhorns kept rolling, clinching the series victory over the Ole Miss Rebels after a 3-1 victory on Friday, and then on Saturday, the Longhorns run-ruled the Rebels 11-2.

Head coach Mike White and his squad are closing on more history, as with the victory against the Rebels on Saturday, the Longhorns have now won 23 straight ballgames, the second-longest streak in program history, and with a win tomorrow against the Rebels, it would match the program-record 24 games in a row set in 2006.

Texas Cruises at the Plate while Finding Enough In the Circle

Texas Longhorns utility Reese Atwood watches the ball after a hit during the fifth inning against the Oklahoma Sooners. | Brett Rojo-Imagn Images

The Longhorns put together one of their patented high-scoring efforts on Saturday with an 11- run affair against the Rebels. And the hits poured in from every direction, with eight of the nine in the Longhorns' starting batting order getting a hit, and nine batters in total generated a base-knock.

And the hits would pour in at the right time, with a total of 14 on the afternoon, six different players batted in at least one run. The double-digit scoring effort came after the Longhorns were only able to score three runs in Friday's series opener.

"We're getting a better pitching selection tonight," White said. "Their pitcher has good stuff, really good velocity... nice change up, but we were able to capitalize on some mistakes. So I thought it was really good."

Leading the way was senior catcher Reese Atwood, who ended the day three of four from the plate with a pair of RBIs and a home run, a nice day to break a rough patch as the senior entered the game 3 for 19 in her last at-bats.

Also having a big day was freshman two-way player Hannah Wells, who at the dish went two of three and recorded three RBIs after a walk-off three-run homer in the bottom of the sixth inning to invoke the run rule.

"It was really cool," Well said. "I thought my teammates were behind me; they got on base so I could do my job. And it was pretty cool to end the game that way."

The good afternoon for the freshmen wouldn't just come at the plate, as Wells also showed off her skills in the circle and came into the ballgame to shut down the Rebels' batting order after entering in the top of the sixth inning with two runners on and one out.

The start of the outing would not be perfect as the freshman walked the first batter, loading the bases for the Rebels with just a single out in the inning, and Wells would close the door, getting the last two outs with strikeouts and then forcing a ground out. Wells took that momentum to put the exclamation point on the ballgame in the bottom of the sixth with the walk-off.

"She's got the stuff," White said. "It's just a matter of giving her these moments and whether she capitalizes on it or not."

The Longhorns will look for the sweep against the Rebels for their second conference series sweep of the season, and will look to make some more history and equalize the longest winning streak in program history with game three of the series slated for 12 PM C.T.