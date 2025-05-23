Texas Longhorns vs. Clemson Super Regional Restarts After Weather Delay
With the race to OKC heating up, the next pit stop in the NCAA Tournament is the Super Regional round, where the No. 6-seeded Texas Longhorns play host to the No. 11-seeded Clemson Tigers. The game set to begin at 8 p.m. entered a weather delay after just four pitches.
In the circle, sophomore pitcher Teagan Kavan got the game underway, getting her 28th start of the season. With the Tigers quickly getting a runner on base, following senior infielder Alex Brown's single hit towards left field. Kavan got ahead in the count 0-2 in the very next at-bat, but then came a lightning strike, and the umpires gathered at home plate, called for a weather delay, and both teams went back into their dugouts.
The opening game of the Austin Super Regional was delayed for about 30 minutes before restarting. There was hopes that the lighting may calm down amid fear that it could have been a long night at Red and Charline McCombs Field after no game restart time was originally available.