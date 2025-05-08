Longhorns Country

No. 6 Texas Longhorns vs. No. 25 Ole Miss Rebels Preview: How to Watch, Listen

The Longhorns look to start the SEC tournament strong against the Rebels.

Ylver Deleon-Rios

Texas Longhorns catcher Reese Atwood (14) swings at a pitch during the game against Kentucky at Red & Charline McCombs Field on Thursday, May 1, 2025 in Austin.
Texas Longhorns catcher Reese Atwood (14) swings at a pitch during the game against Kentucky at Red & Charline McCombs Field on Thursday, May 1, 2025 in Austin. / Aaron E. Martinez/American-Statesman / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The No. 5 Texas Longhorns kick off their journey through their first-ever SEC tournament, facing off against the No. 25 Ole Miss Rebels.


Texas concluded the regular season with a 45-9 record and a 16-8 record in the SEC, earning itself a top seed in the tournament and a double bye straight into the quarterfinals.

The Longhorns made easy business out of their regular-season finale against the visiting Kentucky Wildcats last week, capping off the regular season with another series sweep. The Wildcats became the third team to get swept by the Longhorns in 2025, after being outscored 28-10 throughout three games. A serious boost of momentum for Texas after being swept by Oklahoma two weeks ago.

Joley Mitchell
Texas Longhorns infielder Joley Mitchell (9) swings at a pitch during the game against Kentucky at Red & Charline McCombs Field on Thursday, May 1, 2025 in Austin. / Aaron E. Martinez/American-Statesman / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Rebels concluded their regular season with back-to-back series losses, one to the Tennessee Volunteers, where their offense was stifled to just three runs through three games, and to the Mississippi State Bulldogs being held to just five runs across the three-game series. Ending their regular season with a 35-16 record and 11-13 in conference play. Ole Miss entered the tournament as the No. 11 seed and No. 25 in D1 Softball's latest rankings.

Needing to work themselves into the quarterfinals of the tournament, the Rebels beat the Missouri Tigers by a narrow 1-0 victory in the first round. In the second round, thanks to a three-run home run courtesy of freshman infielder Mackenzie Pickens in the eighth inning. The Rebels scored a 6-3 extra-inning upset victory over the Florida Gators and set up a matchup with the Longhorns in the quarterfinals.

Thursday's matchup will be the first time the Longhorns and the Rebels face off against each other this season. And the first time these teams have met since 2021, when Texas was victorious 5-2 over Ole Miss.

Here is how to watch and listen to the quarterfinal matchup:

What: No. 6 Texas Longhorns vs. No. 25 Ole Miss Rebels

Where: Jack Turner Softball Stadium, Athens, GA

When: Thursday, May 8 at 4:00 PM

How to watch: SEC Network

How to Listen: Sports Radio AM 1300 The Zone, SiriusXM 84

Ylver Deleon-Rios is an English major and Journalism and Media minor at the University of Texas at Austin. His experience in sports journalism includes writing for The Daily Texan, where he has worked on the soccer and softball beats. A native Houstonian, he roots for the Astros and the Rockets while also rooting for the Dallas Cowboys.

