How to Watch Texas Softball's Austin Regional Opener vs. Wagner

The Texas Longhorns now know the path to get back to Oklahoma City and defend their national championship. The Longhorns received a Top 8 seed, heading into the NCAA Tournament as the No. 2 overall seed, with the only team ahead of them being the Alabama Crimson Tide.

With their seeding, the Longhorns get the chance to host the Austin Regional at Red and Charline McCombs Field over the weekend. And if Texas takes care of business, it will get the opportunity to host a super regional on its home field.

Heading to Austin for the regional are the No. 8-seeded Wisconsin Badgers, Baylor Bears, and Wagner Seahawks. The Longhorns will begin their journey back to the Women's College World Series by taking on Wagner on Friday, May 15, at 3:00 p.m. CT.

How to Watch Texas vs. Wagner

Texas Longhorns pitcher Teagan Kavan throws a pitch during a Women's College World Series softball game. | BRYAN TERRY/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Who: No. 2 Texas Longhorns and Wagner Seahawks

What: First Game of the Austin Regional for Texas

When: Friday, May 15

Where: Red and Charline McCombs Field

TV/Streaming: ESPN+

Meet the Opponent

Wagner, a member of the Northeast Conference from Staten Island, New York, will make the trip down to Austin with a 22-26 overall record. The 2026 season has been historic for the Seahawks, who've won their first NEC championship in program history and will make their debut in the NCAA tournament on Friday.

The Longhorns will be heavy favorites over the Seahawks when the two teams hit the field on Friday. However, head coach Mike White highlighted the importance of not overlooking their first opponent and getting the NCAA Tournament started on the proper start.

"Playing a team (in) Wagner, we can't look past anybody," White said. "So looking forward to it. It's great to have our fans come out and support us through the tournament. We're looking forward to a great weekend."

Wagner will roll into Austin with a pitching staff touting a combined 4.10 ERA and 1.58 WHIP. The arms have also recorded 212 strikeouts and hold opposing batters to a .296 batting average. And while it's not SEC pitching, the Longhorns will still have to be prepared to face a pair of quality arms that lead the Seahawks' pitching staff.

The leader of the pitching staff by volume is freshman Samantha Lotus, who holds the best ERA and WHIP for Wagner, with 140.2 innings pitched the most on the team, with a 3.18 ERA, and 1.40 WHIP. The freshman totals 81 strikeouts and holds opposing batters to a .289 batting average.

The other arm the Longhorns might have to see in the circle is junior Karson Zavala. The junior is also over 100 innings pitched, sitting at 106, as she tallies a 3.37 ERA and 1.42 WHIP. Zavala is the strikeout artist on the Seahawks with a team-leading 118 punchouts and an opposing batting average of .258.

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