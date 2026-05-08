Texas Softball Reins in Haul of SEC Awards and Honors

The Texas Longhorns have battled throughout the regular season and are a game away from the championship game of the SEC Tournament.

The Longhorns head into the semifinal round of the tournament against the Georgia Bulldogs, recording a 40-10 overall record with a ticket to the title game on the line. Texas takes on a Georgia team that comes off defeating the top-seeded Oklahoma Sooners.

Texas has had plenty of players step up and play key parts of its season, and those players are now being recognized. On Friday, the SEC announced awards and honors for the 2026 season, and the Longhorns were well represented.

Katie Stewart Tabbed SEC Player of the Year

Texas Longhorns infielder Katie Stewart runs home after hitting a home run in the sixth inning. | BRYAN TERRY/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The biggest of these Longhorns honors is junior Katie Stewart being named the SEC's Player of the Year. And the recognition should not be surprising, as Stewart has been one of the best players in the country, leading the charge for the Texas batting order.

Stewart is setting career highs in batting average, home runs, SLG%, and OB%. To this point in the season, the junior records a team-leading .441 batting average, 24 home runs, which is also a team-high and a new single-season record in program history, and 61 RBIs.

Against SEC competition, Stewart has not slowed down as her batting average still sits above .400, as she holds a .408 average against SEC pitching. The Longhorns slugger also has nine home runs and 24 RBIs against SEC teams, both of which are team-highs.

Four Longhorns Named First-Team All-SEC

Texas Longhorns pitcher Teagan Kavan throws a pitch during a Women's College World Series softball game. | BRYAN TERRY/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

With her Player of the Year honor, it's not surprising that Stewart was also named on the All-SEC First-Team, but she was not the only Longhorn to earn the all-conference honor. Three other players were recognized as First-Team All-SEC: junior Kayden Henry, junior Teagan Kavan, and junior Viviana Martinez.

Henry has been a fixture of the Longhorns outfield and one of the most reliable players all season long. The junior is second on the team in batting average as Henry holds a .414 average to go along with her six home runs and 40 RBIs.

Kavan continues her string of dominance from inside the circle with another All-SEC First-Team selection. The Texas ace posts a 2.62 ERA while having 157.2 innings pitched under her belt. Kavan has struck out 192 batters, the second most in the SEC, while holding opponents to a .228 batting average.

The final First-Team selection for the Longhorns is their shortstop in Martinez. The junior is in her first season back after missing the entire 2025 season due to injury, and the former All-American has picked up right where she left off. Her glove is still very reliable at shortstop, which complements her offensive productivity of a .374 batting average, three home runs, and 37 RBIs.

Texas Trio Lands on the All-SEC Second Team

Texas Longhorns catcher Reese Atwood gets a force out at home as Texas Tech Hailey Toney approaches in Game 2 of the Women's College World Series championship series. | DOUG HOKE/THEOKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Those were not the only honors the Longhorns received, as three other players were recognized as Second-Team All-SEC. Receiving this distinction are senior Reese Atwood, senior Leighann Goode, and freshman Hannah Wells.

This was not the only honor for Atwood, also being named to the SEC's All-Defensive team as the senior continues to add to her laundry list of accolades. Atwood has recorded a .352 batting average, 16 home runs, and 54 RBIs, which is second on the team.

Goode kept on building after her breakout season in her junior year, with a Second Team All-SEC honor in her senior year. The senior is now a vital piece of the Longhorns' batting order as she posts a .376 batting average, which is third on the squad, 10 home runs, and 35 RBIs.

The final Texas player to earn the Second-Team selection is a new face in Wells, who has impressed in her first season on the Forty Acres. The two-way player has shown off her talents in the batter's box and in the circle. Wells sits with a .291 batting average, 12 home runs, and 35 RBIs, to go along with a 3.33 ERA in 42 innings pitched with 32 strikeouts.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook, X and Instagram for the latest news.