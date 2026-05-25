Texas Softball Heads to Women's College World Series After Austin Super Regional Win

For the third straight season, the Texas Longhorns will book their tickets to Oklahoma City and will defend their national championship at the Women's College World Series.

The Longhorns have punched their spot to the greatest show on dirt following a come-from-behind series win in the Austin Super Regional over the Arizona State Sun Devils. Texas fell in the first game of the series with Arizona State, cruising to a 4-1 win on Friday, and with their backs against the wall, the Longhorns responded with a 4-3 win in game two to force game three.

In the decisive game three of the series, the defending national champion Longhorns showed off their championship pedigree, winning 5-0 over the Sun Devils and clinching the Super Regional victory.

Texas Grits Out Game Three Shutout Win

Texas Longhorns pitcher Teagan Kavan throws a pitch in the sixth inning against the Texas Tech Red Raiders. | Brett Rojo-Imagn Images

The Longhorns faced off against Arizona State ace Kenzie Brown for the third straight day and in her second game of the Super Regional. And in the first pair of innings, Brown looked just as strong as she looked in game one.

Texas struggled to get much started offensively through the first and second innings, managing zero hits as Brown struck out a pair of Longhorn batters. After seeing Brown for the third day in a row, the Longhorns would figure out the ace, striking first in the third inning, which would be the first time the Longhorns scored first in the series.

The Longhorns would break the deadlock in the third inning after stringing together a few hits that would give the SEC's Player of the Year, junior Katie Stewart, a chance to cash in with runners on base. And the best player in the SEC this season would show off just why with a two-RBI single to give the Longhorns a lead they wouldn't look back from.

It wouldn't be long until the Longhorns added to their 2-0 lead with a run that would ultimately be the end of the road for the Sun Devils' starting pitcher in the middle of the fourth inning. Junior Viviana Martinez would duel with Brown for an extensive 17-pitch at-bat, which would result in an RBI-triple.

"I would say that's the longest at-bat I've ever taken," Martinez said. "Just taking it one pitch at a time and in my head thinking keeping it simple, but also I'm going to win this pitch, I'm going to win this pitch."

And in the fifth inning, the Longhorns would add the finishing touches to their scoring with Stewart bringing in key insurance runs. The junior slugger would account for four of the Longhorns five runs on the afternoon after another two-RBI single.

While the Longhorns found production in the batter's box, the Sun Devils were shut down and held in check by Texas ace junior Teagan Kavan. Kavan would start for the third straight day after struggling in her other starts, pitching a combined seven innings, and allowing 11 hits, five earned runs, four walks, with just five strikeouts.

However, the ace would seize the momentum in game three of the series as she went the distance for the seven-inning shutout. Kavan surrendered just five hits throughout her seven innings of work as she struck out five Sun Devil batters.

"Every day is a new day, Coach White always says that, and each performance is its own," Kavan said. "So I'm just keeping that mindset, no matter what it takes. Everything happens for a reason, and those games had to go that way for us to get there, then I am okay with that. Just trusted myself and my teammates, and I knew they'd have my back no matter what."

The next time the Longhorns head to the field, they'll be in Devon Park in Oklahoma City for their first game of the Women's College World Series. Texas starts its action against the Tennessee Volunteers on Thursday, May 28, at 1:30 p.m. CT on ESPN.

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