Texas Softball Linked to Star Infielder in Transfer Portal

As the final celebrations wrap up and the last piece of confetti falls on the Texas Longhorns second straight national championship, the Longhorns and head coach Mike White will have to set their sights on the next season.

White is dealt a tough hand when it comes to constructing his roster ahead of the 2027 season, with the loss of several key seniors, the likes of Reese Atwood and Ashton Maloney, among others, saying goodbye to the program. However, White will have a loaded freshman class arriving on the Forty Acres and the chance of adding key contributors out of the transfer portal.

And the Longhorns are looking to do just that as they find themselves linked with one of the top players available in the transfer portal.

Texas in the Mix For the ACC's Player of the Year

Florida State Seminoles infielder Isa Torres (3) gets the out at second and throws to first. | Alicia Devine/Tallahassee Democrat / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The college softball transfer portal opened up on Monday morning, and plenty of star players have announced their intentions to hit the portal and find their new homes. And the Longhorns are expected to be in on the action for one of those star players.

And on the first day of the transfer portal being open, the Longhorns already find themselves contending for one of the top players available.

Per reports from Eric Henry of Horns247, Texas is expected to be one of the top teams in the running for Florida State Seminoles transfer Isa Torres. Torres has spent the first three seasons of her career in Tallahassee.

Per source, expect Texas to be a major player here. https://t.co/eJfiHrHA9s — Eric C. Henry (@EricCHenry_) June 8, 2026

Torres is the No. 1-ranked player available in the transfer portal according to Softball America's transfer portal rankings. And with good reason, Torres' final season with the Seminoles was packed with individual honors, being named the D1 Softball Player of the Year and ACC Player of the Year

The junior started all 54 games for the Seminoles as the shortstop put together a record-breaking final season at Florida State. Torres set school records with a .530 batting average, 78 runs scored, a .978 slugging percentage and a .591 on-base percentage.

Additionally, Torres ended the 2026 season tallying 16 home runs and 56 RBIs while also recording an NCAA record when she recorded a hit in 16 consecutive at-bats.

The interest from the Longhorns in Torres is not shocking, as any top program would be looking to add a player of Torres' caliber. However, for the Longhorns, they'll be losing one of their middle infielders, with Leighann Goode playing out her final season with Texas in 2026.

The Longhorns will be returning their starting shortstop from the championship-winning squad in Viviana Martinez. A possible addition of Torres would either lead to a position change and her shifting over to second base, or Martinez would make the move to second.

The national champions will have the momentum of another national title on their side in the recruitment of Torres. Additionally, another edge for the Longhorns is that the elite player is from Georgetown, Texas, located just 30 minutes away from Red and Charline McCombs Field.

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