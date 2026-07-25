Texas Football Offseason Recap: Where the Longhorns Improved and Where They Didn't

The college football calendar is as confusing as ever, but the days of improving the roster through the transfer portal have long passed. Fall camp is quickly approaching, and we'll finally see the Texas Longhorns back in game action soon enough.

Credit must be given to Steve Sarkisian for the work he did this offseason. Texas is coming off a 9-3 regular season, and there is a lot of pressure to improve on that mark. Sarkisian did as much as he could to bolster the roster through the transfer portal, as well as securing a top-10 recruiting class for 2027.

Let's take a look at where the Longhorns made strides this offseason, and where they maybe didn't add enough help.

The Longhorns' Biggest Improvements This Offseason

Hollywood Smothers runs the ball. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Major improvements on offense: It's no secret the offense underperformed last season, and changes were made this summer. It starts with a revamped running back room.

Texas brought in experienced running backs, securing commitments from Raleek Brown (Arizona State) and Hollywood Smothers (NC State). This duo should bring more big-play ability at running back and should open up the playbook much more easily.

The Longhorns also added depth to the wide receiver room. They brought in Cam Coleman, the highest-rated wide receiver in the portal, as well as Sterling Berkhalter from Wake Forest. With Ryan Wingo and Emmett Mosley V, Texas will have one of the best receiving cores in the country.

Impactful transfers improved depth: The impressive transfer portal haul didn't stop at the offense. Defensive tackle Ian Geffrard, linebacker Rasheem Biles, and cornerback Bo Mascoe were huge additions to Will Muschamp's defense.

The depth is outstanding on this Texas team. Sarkisian assembled a versatile group, and the Longhorns can defeat their opponents in a multitude of ways.

Where Texas Didn't Improve This Offseason

Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian speaks to the press during SEC Football Kickoff Media Day. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

A Potentially Shaky Secondary: There weren't many areas where Texas didn't improve during the offseason, but the secondary could be a weakness this season. Safety Jelani McDonald is an important returner, but who will play next to him could be a question.

As mentioned earlier, Mascoe comes over from Rutgers as a starter. He recorded one interception last year. He could be the key to this secondary. With Graceson Littleton and Kade Phillips in the mix, the Longhorns could be decent at that position, but it's certainly not a strength.

It's worth noting that Texas got a nice surprise as John Meredith III reclassified and will be joining the team this fall. He was the highest-rated cornerback in the 2027 class. While he isn't expected to make an impact right away, it's nice to have him in the building.

Muschamp is an excellent defensive coordinator, and he'll find ways to work around any inefficiencies. With an excellent defensive front, Muschamp can dial up more blitzes, and a guy like Colin Simmons can take the pressure off the secondary.

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