Texas Softball Drops in Latest Top 25 Rankings After Series Loss to Alabama

The Texas Longhorns have their first wave of adversity of the 2026 season after getting the year rolling with a 31-2 overall record, an 8-1 record in SEC play, and had won all three of their conference series at the midway point of the season before last weekend.

In their most recent series, the Longhorns will have to go back to the drawing board, as they dropped their first series of the year after heading out on the road to take on the then-No. 4-ranked Alabama Crimson Tide in Tuscaloosa.

The Longhorns won the first game of the series on Thursday but were unable to muster much of a response in the other two games, losing back-to-back games for the first time this season. And with their series loss, the Longhorns have lost some footing in the national rankings.

Texas Drops Multiple Slots After First Series Loss

Texas Longhorns utility Katie Stewart runs home after hitting a home run in the sixth inning of a Women's College World Series. | BRYAN TERRY/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

After being handed their first series loss by the Crimson Tide, the Longhorns drop to a 32-4 overall record and a 9-3 record in the SEC. In Softball America's recent Top 25 rankings, the Longhorns have lost their top spot.

The Longhorns had been holding firm as the No. 1 team in the country over the last two weeks, but on Monday's release of the Top 25 rankings from Softball America, the Longhorns have dropped and rank as the No. 4 team in the country.

The team that beat the Longhorns, the Crimson Tide, now takes the top spot, leapfrogging several spots from their No. 4 ranking from last week to slot themselves as the new No. 1 team in the nation by Softball America.

Texas, now in the fourth slot, is one of three SEC teams in the top five, trailing the top-ranked Crimson Tide, the No. 2 Texas Tech Red Raiders, and the No. 3 Oklahoma Sooners, and rounding out the top five is the No. 5 Nebraska Cornhuskers.

The Longhorns will have to reset quickly, as this weekend's matchup will be another tall task as they welcome in third-ranked Oklahoma.

The dirt edition of the Red River Rivalry needs no added motivation with the ingrained rivalry, especially after last season's games, where the Sooners swept the Longhorns in the regular season, but Texas took down Oklahoma for the first time at the Women's College World Series en route to the program's first national title.

The first game of the rivalry series is set for Friday, April 10, at 6 p.m. CT from Red and Charline McCombs Field.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook, X and Instagram for the latest news.