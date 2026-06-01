The Turning Point in Texas Softball's Win vs Nebraska in Women's College World Series

The Texas Longhorns still have a heartbeat in Oklahoma City as they keep marching on and avoiding elimination at the Women's College World Series.

The Longhorns once again were threatened with the end of their 2026 season as they took on the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Sunday afternoon in an elimination game. And once again, Texas was able to give more life to its season, winning 3-1 and eliminating the Cornhuskers.

The victory didn't come easily for the Longhorns, having to battle back from an early deficit and facing an elite pitcher in the circle. The Longhorns struggled at points throughout the ballgame, but found a breakthrough late in the game. Here's a look at the pivotal moment that changed the game in the Longhorns' favor.

Sixth Inning Turns the Game Upside Down

Texas Longhorns infielder Jaycie Nichols (24) runs to second in the sixth inning during a softball game at the Women’s College World Series | NATHAN J. FISH/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Texas trailed 1-0 after Nebraska's ace and two-way player Jordy Frahm got a hole of the third pitch of the game for a solo home run to give the Cornhuskers an early lead. And while Frahm got things started in the batter's box, she would dominate from inside the circle.

The Longhorns couldn't find an answer for Frahm, with the pitcher spinning a no-hitter into the sixth inning of the ballgame. Frahm retired the first 13 batters she faced, with the Longhorns not finding a base runner until the fifth inning, where Frahm surrendered a walk.

Elimination looked like it was in the sights for the Longhorns as they headed into the sixth inning hitless and with just five outs left to keep their season alive after the leadoff hitter of the inning was retired. However, it would be in that same inning where the Longhorns would flip the script of the ballgame.

It would be the Longhorns' nine-hole hitter, freshman Jaycie Nichols, to finally break up the no-hitter and spark some momentum in the Texas batting order with a single that flipped over the lineup.

"I was getting pitched the same pitches through my first at-bat, really just learning through every pitch," Nichols said. "I'd seen almost every pitch she'd thrown, just adjusting to her pitches and what she was throwing."

After not having a hit for the majority of the afternoon, the Longhorns would get consecutive base hits, with junior Kayden Henry getting on base with a single that would set up the SEC's Player of the Year, Katie Stewart, with a chance to change the game with one swing of her bat.

And the junior slugger would do just that, flexing her power on the second pitch of the at-bat for a three-run blast that would give the Longhorns the late lead and turn the game upside down. Stewart is not a stranger to coming up in big moments, with the home run being her eighth go-ahead home run this season and 28th homer overall.

"That's just her strength, she's strong as an ox," Mike White said. "Her exit velocity is really high, so when she makes contact, it doesn't need much of it. She's just grown as a leader, and as a hitter, she's really taken it upon herself to take more of the load."

The Longhorns headed into the bottom of the sixth inning with just six outs to save their season and headed into the top of the seventh with a 3-1 lead that was enough to lift them into the semifinals for a rematch against the Tennessee Volunteers.

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