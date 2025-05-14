Texas Longhorns DT Signs Rookie Contract with New Orleans Saints
As rookie minicamp ramps up in the NFL and rookies settle in with their new teams, one more of the 12 Texas Longhorns drafted in late April has inked pen to paper on their rookie contracts.
The New Orleans Saints announced the signing of third-round pick defensive tackle Vernon Broughton to a four-year contract. The signing of Broughton leaves all but one rookie unsigned from the Saints' nine-man draft class, the only player left unsigned is quarterback Tyler Shough.
Broughton becomes the fourth Texas defensive tackle taken in the past two NFL Drafts. He follows San Francisco 49ers' 2025 second-round pick Alfred Collins, Seattle Seahawks' 2024 first-round pick Byron Murphy II, and Tennessee Titans' 2024 second-round round T'Vondre Sweat, all former teammates at Texas.
The former four-star out of Houston, TX, played five years in Austin and was a catalyst for the Longhorns' run to the College Football Playoff Semifinal a season ago, becoming a huge player in the trenches. In his five years with the Longhorns, Broughton played in 55 games and recorded 70 tackles, 39 of them solo, six and a half sacks, and two forced fumbles throughout his tenure in a burnt orange jersey.
The selection of Broughton by the Saints adds a huge interior presence to first-year head coach Kellen Moore and new defensive coordinator Brandon Staley's defense. And to a defense that a season ago finished No. 31 in rushing yards allowed and yards per carry and No. 25 in rushing touchdowns allowed under former head coach Dennis Allen, who is now with the Chicago Bears.
The addition of the 6'5, 300-plus-pound Broughton is bound to help out an ageing defensive line that the Saints currently have. In Staley's 3-4 defense, the starters project to be veteran standout defensive end Cameron Jordan, defensive tackle Nathan Shepherd, and on the other edge, Khalen Saunders. The average age of the starters on the defensive line is 31 years old, an early opportunity given to the 23-year-old Broughton can inject some youth into the defensive line.
The New Orleans Saints' week one matchup is yet to be properly announced, but Broughton's involvement early and throughout the Saints' season will be interesting to keep tabs on.