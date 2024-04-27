Texas Longhorns TE Ja'Tavion Sanders Selected With No. 101 Pick by Carolina Panthers
Texas Longhorns standout tight end Ja'Tavion Sanders is known for his unique combination of size, speed, and skill.
Now, he is officially taking those traits to the next level, being selected with the No. 101 overall pick in the second round by the Carolina Panthers.
Sanders is the sixth Longhorn to go off of the board, following Byron Murphy, Xavier Worthy, T'Vondre Sweat, Jonathon Brooks, and Adonai Mitchell.
As one of the top prospects in the 2024 NFL Draft, Sanders has demonstrated impressive performance, notching over 45 receptions and 600 receiving yards in each of his final two college seasons. At 6-foot-4 and 245 pounds, he possesses the build of a classic tight end, but his athleticism allows him to challenge defenses at multiple levels.
In the 2023 season, Ja'Tavion Sanders ranked 17th in yards per route run, 13th in PFF receiving grade, and 14th in yards after catch per reception among tight ends.
For the 2022 season, Sanders ranked 22nd in yards per route run, 18th in PFF receiving grade, and 70th in yards after catch per reception. These stats illustrate his improvement in 2023, showcasing his growing impact as a receiving threat.
While Sanders is known for his receiving skills, he also has the potential to be a competent blocker, especially on the perimeter against defensive backs and linebackers.
However, his blocking at the line of scrimmage needs improvement, as he struggles to convert his size into power. This issue, along with his occasional stiffness when running routes and his inconsistency in boxing out defenders, are areas for growth.
Now, he brings those skills to Carolina, where he hopes to make an instant impact next season alongside his college teammate Jonathon Brooks, and with Bryce Young throwing him the football.