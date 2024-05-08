Longhorns Country

Do Texas Longhorns Have CFB's Best Receiver Corps?

According to On3's receiver unit rankings, the Longhorns are among the best in college fotball at the position.

Dec 2, 2023; Arlington, TX, USA; Texas Longhorns wide receiver Johntay Cook II (2) runs after a
Dec 2, 2023; Arlington, TX, USA; Texas Longhorns wide receiver Johntay Cook II (2) runs after a / Andrew Dieb-USA TODAY Sports
The Texas Longhorns lost their top three wide receivers from last season when Adonai Mitchell, Xavier Worthy, and Jordan Whittington all moved on to the NFL Draft.

Unsurprisingly, all three players were selected, with a program-record 11 Longhorns being taken throughout the three-day event. As a result of those losses, the Longhorns needed to restock their receiver room in a big way.

Thanks to Steve Sarkisian, they were able to do just that, with Isaiah Bond, Matthew Golden, Silas Bolden, Ryan Wingo, Freddie DuBose Jr., Parker Livingstone, and Aaron Butler all joining the program alongside incumbents Johntay Cook and DeAndre Moore.

And just like that, the Longhorns receiver corps is back on top, with On3 ranking them as the third-best group in the nation behind only Ohio State and Oregon.

"Xavier Worthy, AD Mitchell and Jordan Whittington are gone — a combined 172 catches and 17 touchdowns in 2023 — and yet the Longhorns simply reloaded their receiver room via the portal and recruiting," Simonton wrote. "In steps Alabama transfer Isaiah Bond, Oregon State’s Silas Bolden, and Houston’s Matthew Golden — a trio that combined for 140 catches and 20 total touchdowns last season. Meanwhile, former 5-star Johntay Cook II is a potential starter, and blue-chip signee Ryan Wingo looks hard to keep off the field after a big spring."

On paper, the Longhorns are indeed up there with any other group in the country in terms of talent.

Bond is a player with true No. 1 potential, as is Matthew Golden. Meanwhile, Cook has progressed to the point where he has earned a starting role, and the five-star freshman Wingo looks to be ready to take on a big role.

That said, there is also a serious lingering question surrounding the group in regard to their chemistry with quarterback Quinn Ewers, as none of them - including the incumbents - have significant reps with the QB in terms of on the field action.

Cook would be the one with the most experience, with just eight catches for 137 yards in 14 games.

Of course, the same could have been said about Adonai Mitchell last season, who proceeded to become the Longhorns leading touchdown grabber.

All that said, in terms of depth of talent, it is hard to argue the Longhorns place in the positional rankings.

