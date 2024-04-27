Longhorns Country

Carolina Panthers Pick Texas Longhorns RB Jonathon Brooks No. 46 Overall in NFL Draft

Jonathan Brooks is heading to the Carolina Panthers

Texas Longhorns star running back Jonathon Brooks has long been considered the No. 1 running back in the 2024 NFL Draft class.

Now, that projection has turned into a reality, with Brooks being selected No. 46 overall by the Carolina Panthers in the second round of the 2024 NFL Draft.

Brooks now becomes the fourth Longhorn taken in the draft, following Bryon Murphy, Xavier Worthy, and T'Vondre Sweat.

Brooks, who became the bell-cow runner for the Longhorns in place of Doak Walker Award winner Bijan Robinson, looked poised to be the consensus RB1 behind a stout offensive line in Austin. The Hallettsville native posted four consecutive 100-yard outings from Week 3-7 before two 99-yard bids ended the streak. 

In fact, Brooks was one pace to win Big 12 Running Back of the Year before a torn ACL in Week 10's win over TCU sidelined him for the remainder of the season. Brooks finished with just over 1,100 yards and 10 touchdowns while averaging 6.1 yards per contest. 

When healthy, Brooks has a case for being this year's top rusher. He boasts the size and vision to be a high-volume contributor at the next level. Outside of the ACL injury, Brooks has also remained healthy throughout his career, meaning that his limited usage in college might end up being a blessing in disguise for both him and the Panthers.

He will now join fellow Longhorns running back great Bijan Robinson in the NFC South, who was selected by the Atlanta Falcons last season in the first round.

