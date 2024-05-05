Early 2025 NFL Mock Draft: Isaiah Bond to Dallas Cowboys, Two Other Texas Longhorns Selected
AUSTIN -- The Texas Longhorns broke a modern-era program record in the 2024 NFL Draft when they had 11 players selected following a 12-2 season and a College Football Playoff berth.
The team might not reach that same number this time next year, but the 2025 NFL Draft is already expected to be top-heavy with Longhorns in the first round.
In a recent way-too-early mock draft from The Athletic, the site predicts that Texas will boast three first-round selections next April. The Longhorns were expected to reach that number on Day 1 of the 2024 draft, but Adonai Mitchell surprisingly fell out of the first round after Byron Murphy II and Xavier Worthy had been selected.
Here's how things played out for the Longhorns in the first round of this particular mock draft:
OT Kelvin Banks - No. 6 overall to New York Giants
In this mock draft, Banks is projected to be the second offensive lineman selected and the first Longhorn off the board. He could've been a draft pick in 2024, but an extra year in Austin will likely catapult him near the top of the first round.
QB Quinn Ewers - No. 14 overall to Pittsburgh Steelers
Ewers took a big step forward this past season, but admitted that he wanted to use another year to continue to grow his game before making the inevitable journey to the NFL. Should he land with the Steelers, Ewers would join a QB room that just added Russell Wilson and Justin Fields this offseason, making this pick an interesting one that's currently too early to predict.
WR Isaiah Bond - No. 24 overall to Dallas Cowboys
Cowboys fans that double as Texas fans were likely frustrated when the Carolina Panthers selected running back Jonathon Brooks before Dallas could snag him in the second round.
However, this mock thinks the Cowboys-Longhorns connection will be reignited with Dallas' selection of Bond, who could see his draft stock rise significantly next season as the potential No. 1 option for Ewers in the passing game.