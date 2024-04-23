Texas Longhorns Rank As One Of The Top Teams In CFB Post-Spring
The Texas Longhorns spring game was one of the most talked about events of this past college football weekend.
The star of the show was former five-star quarterback Arch Manning, who was launching deep balls all over the place and showcasing just how bright the future is at quarterback. Joining him in getting some shine were new wide receivers Isaiah Bond and Ryan Wingo, as well as a few other freshmen.
With the spring game past us, there is now only time for projections and predictions for the next season, and in 247Sports' latest rankings the Longhorns did quite well.
247Sports' Brad Crawford ranked the top 25 teams in college football following the conclusion of spring ball, and the Longhorns didn't move but are still positioned as one of the top teams. Crawford had them as the No. 3 team in the country, citing their elite quarterback room and talent in the trenches as a major reason why.
"Equipped with the best quarterback duo in the country, several difference-makers on defense and an offensive line that has a chance to be the SEC's best, Steve Sarkisian's national championship window at Texas is happening right now.
The Longhorns' 2024 two-deep might be even better than last season when Texas finished one win short of a title-game appearance. Texas is a recruiting powerhouse and Sarkisian's calculated moves in the transfer portal this cycle should pay immediate dividends in the big-play department," wrote Crawford.
Realistically, if Texas goes out and adds some more experience or talent in the secondary and in the interior defensive line, they should be battling for the title. If they are unable to correct what were their couple of weak spots, they may come up just short again.